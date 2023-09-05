Sarasota Concert Association 2023-2024 Single Tickets on Sale Now

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that all single tickets for the 2023-2024 season are now on sale, including 5 Great Performers Concerts, and a very special, fun-filled Holiday concert. Featuring world-renowned classical artists, this season includes something for everyone.

CANADIAN BRASS HOLIDAY CONCERT

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. | Sarasota Opera House

Celebrating 50 years of Making Spirits Bright!

The world's most famous brass quintet performs festive holiday favorites, from Carol of the Bells, to A Charlie Brown Christmas, swinging Glenn Miller tunes, and more. Join us for an unforgettable evening showcasing their virtuosic talent, humor and yuletide spirit!

2024 GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. | Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Nayden Todorov, conductor

Liya Petrova, violin

Praised as “Bulgaria’s most illustrious musical institution” by Gramophone Magazine, the acclaimed Sofia Philharmonic makes its Sarasota debut to open the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series. General director Nayden Todorov leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s beloved Symphony No. 7 and Brahms’ romantic Violin Concerto featuring violinist Liya Petrova.

HARLEM QUARTET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. | Riverview Performing Arts Center

The Grammy Award-winning Harlem Quartet has dazzled audiences from Carnegie Hall to the White House, and has collaborated with world-renowned artists including Itzhak Perlman. Known for their eclectic programming, mixing classical repertoire with jazz standards, the Quartet makes their Sarasota Concert Association debut performing Mendelssohn, Britten, and jazz standards.

DETROIT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WITH CELLIST Alisa Weilerstein

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. | Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jader Bignamini, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

World-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein, described as “a new generation’s cello superstar,” joins the Detroit Symphony in Elgar’s Cello Concerto. The fourth-oldest orchestra in the country, the Detroit Symphony is led by Music Director Jader Bignamini, who conducts the orchestra in Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels’ Emerge as well as Rimsky-Korsakov’s orchestral showpiece, Scheherazade.

ROTTERDAM PHILHARMONIC WITH PIANIST DANIIL TRIFONOV

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. | Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Lahav Shani, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Celebrated as one of Europe's finest orchestras, the Rotterdam Philharmonic is led by Lahav Shani, the youngest Chief Conductor in the orchestra's 100-year history. Described by The Times of London as "the most astounding pianist of our age," Daniil Trifonov joins the orchestra for Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2. The program also includes Arvo Pärt’s Swansong and excerpts from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet.

PIANIST BRUCE LIU

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. | Riverview Performing Arts Center

First Prize winner in the 2021 Chopin International Piano Competition, and the pianist who brought down the house two years ago in Sarasota with his incredible virtuosity, Bruce returns to Sarasota in a solo recital.

Bruce Liu Program:

Rameau - various selections

Chopin - Variations on Là ci darem la mano

from Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Ravel - Miroirs

Liszt - Reminiscences de Don Juan

Single tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at SCAsarasota.org, or through our box office at (941) 966-6161. Five-concert subscriptions to the Great Performers Series are still available and range from $125 to $415 with up to a 30% discount for the 5-concert package. Three-concert mini-subscriptions are available by calling 941-966-6161. Choose three concerts and save 10%.