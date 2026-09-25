SOPHISTICATED LADIES to Open WBTT's 2026-2027 Season

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Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is thrilled to open its “Rhapsodies of Rhythm” 2026-2027 MainStage theatre season with “Sophisticated Ladies.” The musical revue, a celebration of America's greatest jazz legend, Duke Ellington, is an irresistible explosion of style, swing and showmanship.

The production runs from October 14-November 22, 2026 in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Originally a Broadway smash starring Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman, the revue earned multiple Tony Award nominations and became a benchmark for jazz‑infused musical theatre. Today, “Sophisticated Ladies” remains a crowd‑pleasing spectacle: a stylish, toe‑tapping journey through the music that shaped a generation and continues to captivate audiences around the world.

This show transforms Ellington's iconic songbook into a nonstop parade of glamour, rhythm, and pure theatrical delight. From the moment the band strikes up the very first number, audiences are swept into a world of satin‑smooth melodies, bold brass, and the unmistakable elegance that defined Ellington's era.

Featuring more than two dozen timeless hits, including “Take the 'A' Train,” “Satin Doll,” “Mood Indigo,” and the sultry title tune “Sophisticated Lady,” the show blends powerhouse vocals, sizzling choreography, and lush orchestrations into a vibrant tribute that feels both nostalgic and electric.

“What better way to kick off WBTT's 'Rhapsodies of Rhythm' season than by celebrating the amazing Edward Kennedy 'Duke' Ellington! His artistry is legendary and in so many ways encapsulates what this season's theme is all about,” said WBTT's Assistant Artistic Director Jim Weaver, who directs and is a featured performer in the show. “We invite the community to experience both the emotional depth and exhilarating spectacle of classic jazz.”

Featured cast members joining Weaver are Jazzmin Carson, Jocelyn Darci Trimmer, Leon S. Pitts II, Dawn Derow, Marcel Joshua, and Jeff Gallup, with Marta Myada and Ulric Alfred Taylor at the ready as understudies.

Choreographer is Monessa Salley. Music director is Carl Haan; the live band features Haan on main keys, Isaac Hunt Mingus on bass, Pablo Gil and Ryan Redden on reeds, Victor Mongillo on trumpet, Don Parker on trombone, and Aaron Nix on drums.

Roland Black is the director of production, Kacie Ley is the stage manager, Suwatana “Pla” Rockland is the Costume Designer, Harlan Penn is scenic designer, Michael Pasquini is the lighting designer, Patrick Russini is the sound designer, Marlon Black is the assistant technical director, Leya Black is the properties designer, and Michelle Harvey is the projections designer.



Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 40 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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