Russian National Ballet Brings CINDERELLA To Van Wezel

CINDERELLA, the stunning ballet in two acts with music by Sergei Prokofiev, remains a worldwide favorite dance production. The highly acclaimed Russian National Ballet, booked and produced by Columbia Artists, makes its return to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. with lush scenic design, enchanting music and world-class dancing in this timeless production.

Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the Russian National Ballet has been bringing timeless ballet classics to the stages of North America since 1999. Today, the Russian National Ballet Theatre is its own institution, with over 50 dancers of singular instruction and vast experience, many of whom have been with the company since its inception.

Elena Radchenko, the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer, was selected by Presidential decree to be the first permanent artistic director of the Russian National Ballet Theatre in 1994. She ensures that the company upholds the national tradition of the major Russian ballet works while developing new talents throughout Russia. The ensemble's repertoire includes many of Petipa's great full works such as Don Quixote, La Bayadere, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Raymonda, Paquita, Coppelia and La Sylphide.

Tickets are $17-$69. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6766. This show is part of the Boar's Head Family Series and is sponsored by WUSF Public Media. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at www.VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You