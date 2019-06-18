Roy Orbison And Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour Comes To Van Wezel

BASE Hologram has just announced North American tour dates for Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour, a groundbreaking tour featuring the award-winning rock and roll legends. Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting-edge, multi-media holographic performance with remastered audio will transport audiences back in time for an evening of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly's greatest hits! The performance comes to the Van Wezel for its Sarasota debut on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m.

"When you look at the architects of the Rock and Roll era, the names that come to mind are Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly," said Brian Becker, Chairman and CEO of BASE Hologram. "Both of these men weren't just gifted musicians, but skillful innovators who helped influence others in game-changing ways."

Universally recognized as one of the great music legends and praised by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Bono, Roy Orbison's catalog includes such chart-toppers as "Oh, Pretty Woman", "You Got It", "Only the Lonely", "Crying", "I Drove All Night", "It's Over" and "In Dreams".

A seasoned performer by age 16, Buddy Holly was known not just for his distinguished look, but also for his mastery of several music styles. In addition to hits such as "Peggy Sue", "Oh Boy!", "Not Fade Away" and "That'll Be the Day", Holly was among the first artists to use techniques such as double-tracking on his albums. Along with his beloved band, The Crickets, Holly helped set the standard for the Beatles and others for rock and roll orchestration by setting the two guitar, bass and drum line-up now seen in traditional concerts.

"Buddy and Roy were Texans who shared mutual respect and admiration for each other's creative musical genius and brilliant songwriting abilities," said Buddy's wife Maria Elena Holly. "I am proud to work with a company like BASE Hologram. Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting, showcasing two of the finest, most influential and beloved artists in music history."

With nearly 3 million followers on Facebook and almost 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify between them, audiences are still enamored with the men who brought "geek chic" and horn-rimmed glasses into the mainstream. This tour will allow fans old and new to get the chance to experience these pioneering figures in a spectacular and thrilling new way. Pulling from their combined 16 platinum records, 19 gold records, nearly two dozen Top 40 hits and 10 combined GRAMMY awards, this transcendent musical event will give audiences a once in a lifetime musical experience.





