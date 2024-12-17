Rise Above Performing Arts Awarded $15,000 Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Funding for the retention of a grant writer and fundraiser has been provided by the Edward K. Roberts Emerging Needs Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Rise Above Performing Arts is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Capacity Building Grant from the Edward K. Roberts Emerging Needs Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe expressed his sincerest thanks to the Community Foundation for their part in assisting the organization to move forward, as this grant, in the amount of $15,000, will support the retention of a grant writer and fundraiser. This crucial investment will enhance the organization’s ability to secure funding, ensuring continued support for its youth programs, scholarships, and community outreach initiatives. The grant reflects the nonprofit’s commitment to providing transformative theater experiences for young people, as well as its commitment to contributing to the rich tapestry of Sarasota's culture.

From its inception, the mission of Rise Above Performing Arts has been to empower local, school-aged youth, with a focus on increasing accessibility for any child to be involved in the performing arts, at little to no cost to their families. With a budget of $11,000 in its inaugural season of 2016-2017, this organization served 24 students. At the close of its 8th season in May of this year, Rise Above had served nearly 300 youth, more than 1/3 of whom were from low-income or at-risk families. As Rise Above continues through this 9th season of 2024-2025, and enters into Season 10 next year, the mission remains to empower as many local youth as possible and to increase the number of at-risk students impacted. Given the opportunity and the support, these students are capable of producing superior quality performances, and in doing so, are able to glean all the benefits from, and incalculable value of, the performing arts. The power and positive impact of the performing arts is not limited to the time spent on one production, but can be felt and seen throughout a lifetime, whether it manifests as leadership skills, problem solving, public speaking, or another of the innumerable positive effects. With the retention of a grant writer and fundraiser, the organization will create a long-term strategy for growth and increase the overall efficiency of its fundraising efforts, contributing to its internal strength and sustainability, while increasing its capacity to impact more lives.

Comments