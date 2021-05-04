Registration Open Now For Sarasota Orchestra's Summer Music Camp

Sarasota Orchestra will be offering Summer Music Camp this year. The re-imagined camp will maintain health and safety protocols while offering a fun and educational experience for students. Auditions are not required, and registration is open now through June 1. Enrollment is first come, first served. Sessions may reach capacity, so early registration is recommended.

Daily instruction at the Orchestra Center will include rehearsals that incorporate a variety of instruction including technique, music theory, rhythm, ear training, audition preparation and sight-reading. An end-of-camp concert will be presented at Riverview High School's Performing Arts Center.

Three sessions will be offered:

Session I: Summer Boot Camp, June 21-July 2 - Designed for beginner through intermediate students who have played an instrument for two years or less.

Session II: Audition Workshop, June 22-June 24 - Open to advanced students ages 15-19 who are preparing for college, Youth Philharmonic, High School All-State or Concerto Competition auditions.

Session III: Summer Intensive Camp, July 12-23 - For intermediate and advanced middle school and high school students who have played two to 10 years and want to improve their skills.

Tuition is $200 for Session I or III, and $50 for Session II. There is a $25 application fee per session that applies to students who are enrolled in camp. Tuition fees are kept low through the generosity of donors and foundations. Scholarships may be available based on financial need.

Additional information on camp, registration and safety protocols is available at www.sarasotaorchestra.org/education/summer-music-camp.