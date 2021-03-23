Plays Announced For Theatre Odyssey's 2021 Ten-Minute Play Festival

Theatre Odyssey has announced the eight finalist plays for the Sixteenth Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival. The plays, playwrights, and the places in Florida in which the playwrights reside are as follows:

On Robots and Raindrops by Monica Cross, Gainesville

Crime and Punishment by Arthur Keyser, Sarasota

Dancing in the Elevator by Dorothea Cahan, Boynton Beach

Sex, Lies, and Styrofoam by Arianna Rose, Miami Beach

Science Friction; or, the Rapid Deconstruction of a Rational Mind

by Ken Preuss, Oviedo

Undue Influence by Laurie Stoner, Sarasota

Togetherness by Jan Wallace, Sarasota

The White Angel by Keith Whalen, Sarasota

The theatre will be sharing more about the playwrights and the plays in future news and on Theatre Odyssey's website. The mission now is engaging directors for the plays, auditioning and casting actors, and readying the plays for recording.

Theatre Odyssey quickly shifted to recording and podcasting its festivals last Fall and it hopes that as we emerge from the battle over COVID, that live stage presentations will return. However, for this festival, the company will once again produce recordings of the plays, and enable you to listen to them from your comfortable chair in your most safe place.

The podcasts are currently planned for mid to late-May. Tickets will be on sale soon.