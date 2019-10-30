Photo Flash: Rise Above Performing Arts Presents Area Premiere Of GLORY DAYS

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2019  

Check out behind the scenes pics of the Area Premiere of Glory Days at Rise Above Performing Arts which opens Friday November 1st!

Directed by Kevin Ray Johnson (Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera; Playwright: The Unpredictable Times) the show will star Ryan Modjeski (Asolo Repertory Theatre's Evita; Ah, Wilderness!) as Will, Cooper Flerlage as Andy, Addison Ruscoe (Asolo Repertory Theatre's Shakespeare in Love) as Skip and Yoshi Wilson as Jack. Dylan Ramon will understudy.

A year after graduating high school, four best friends reconnect on their old school's football field. Will has called the boys together with a mission: to hack into the sprinkler system so that it goes off when the jocks who bullied them in high school take the field for a charity game. But as the guys wait for instructions on how to break into the system, they quickly realize how dramatically their lives have grown apart. With a soaring pop-rock score, Glory Days is a poignant and witty coming-of-age story about friends searching for understanding and validation as they face the consequences of growing up.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at the door or by visiting - www.riseabovearts.com

Photo Credit: Rachael J. Photography

Ryan Modjeski as Will

Cooper Flerlage as Andy!

Addison Ruscoe as Skip!

Yoshi Wilson as Jack!

Full Company!

Flerlage (Andy) & Modjeski (Will)!

Modjeski (Will), Wilson (Jack) and Flerlage (Andy)!

Full Company!

Ryan Modjeski (Will) and Cooper Flerlage (Andy)

Full Company!



