Photo Flash: Asolo Rep Presents WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Asolo Rep rings in the holiday season with We Need a Little Christmas, a holiday concert under the stars perfect for the whole family. We Need a Little Christmas will be performed at Asolo Repʼs newly constructed Terrace Stage, an open-air venue located in front of its box office at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. It previews December 17, opens December 18 and runs through January 3.

The production was conceived by and will be co-directed by Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and music directed by Tony® nominee Steve Orich (Broadway: Jersey Boys, The Cher Show and more, Asolo Rep: The Music Man, Ragtime, Beatsville, Josephine, Pulse).

A little bit camp. A little bit sentimental. A whole lot of fun. We Need a Little Christmas is a joyful celebration of the seasonʼs spirit of togetherness. Brimming with colorful re-imaginations of your favorite holiday and musical theatre songs, this not-to-miss production will star some of Asolo Repʼs most beloved artists alongside a live orchestra. Because, while 2020 has been filled with doom and gloom, the magic of live theatre is definitely not cancelled.

"We Need a Little Christmas is, of course, a song from Jerry Hermanʼs iconic musical Mame," said Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal. "But our holiday concert is about so much more than Christmas - it is a celebration of our patrons finally coming home to the theatre. We chose this title because of what the song represents: persevering and rejoicing no matter what obstacles may stand in your way."

A celebrated performer, Matthew McGee (Asolo Rep: The Music Man, Rhinoceros, Living on Love, Josephine) will lead the all-star ensemble as the emcee, bringing some of the most beloved divas of all time to life with a little holiday flair. Asolo Rep Associate Artist and award-winning director Peter Amster will make his Asolo Rep onstage debut. The cast also includes Ann Morrison (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along [OBC], Asolo Rep: The Sound of Music, Beatsville), Jenny Kim-Godfrey (Asolo Rep: The Music Man) and Eileen B. Lymus.

"In this world-altering moment, we recognize the profound need to create a sense of camaraderie, joy and empathy that live theatre has the unique ability to nurture and inspire," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "We eagerly embrace the responsibility to our community to bring people back to

the theatre as safely and as quickly as possible. I am so proud that our staff, our board, our local artists and our supporters have banded together, in spite of unprecedented obstacles, to create this exuberant holiday musical event."

