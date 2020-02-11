Paul Anka Comes To Van Wezel

Paul Anka returns to the Van Wezel on Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. with the Anka Sings Sinatra Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Anka saw early success at the young age of 15 with his first number one hit, "Diana." The youngest entertainer to ever perform at the Copacabana, Anka went on to write for Connie Francis, Leslie Gore and Buddy Holly. He notably wrote the longest running theme in television for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, as well as the Academy Award-nominated theme for The Longest Day, which he also starred in.

Paul Anka became a junior associate of Sinatra and the Rat Pack in the early '60s. He later wrote "My Way" for Frank Sinatra and followed with a string of hits including "(You're) Having My Baby," "Don't Like To Sleep Alone" and "Times Of Your Life." Anka's 14-song album Duets, released by Sony Music Entertainment, featured artists such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tom Jones, Celine Dion and Michael Bublé. With Duets, Anka became the only artist to have a CD on the Billboard Top 100 Chart for seven consecutive decades.

Co-written with Michael Jackson, Anka saw the release of the hit song "Love Never Felt So Good" in 2014 on Jackson's album, Xscape. It was also recorded as a duet with Justin Timberlake.

