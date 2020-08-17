One Sarasota Premiere And Two Returning Favorites Are On Sale This Week From Van Wezel
The Van Wezel announces additional shows for 2021! PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner comes to the Van Wezel for its Sarasota debut. The Sweet Caroline tour returns to the Hall by popular demand, and single tickets for Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway will be available this week.
Single tickets for the following performances go on sale Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.
- Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway - Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $19.50-$64.50)
- PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner - Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $27-$72)
- Sweet Caroline - Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $22-$62)
Don't miss Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway - live on stage! Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brings his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to Sarasota with an all new show to light up the night. It's an evening of "Broadway Heaven" not to be missed, featuring songs from your favorite stage productions.
PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner comes to the Van Wezel for its Sarasota debut in 2021! Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, plus band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, making this the definitive tribute and a fabulous night out!
Returning to the Van Wezel, the Sweet Caroline tour is a Neil Diamond Concert Celebration starring Jay White. White has performed over 10,000 concerts around the world over three decades honoring the artistry of the American music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon. Featuring the greatest hits and beloved gems that audiences know and love, the production is an authentic Neil Diamond concert experience not to be missed!
- A Killer Party - Digital musical series available for streaming now
- An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - November 17, 2020
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze - December 11, 2020
- Menopause The Musical - January 12, 2021
- Il Divo - January 15, 2021
- Reza: Edge of Illusion - January 25, 2021
- Audra McDonald - February 13, 2021
- An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Katharine McPhee - January 31, 2021
- Jay Leno - February 14, 2021
- A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed with special guest, Karen Clark Sheard - February 18, 2021
- Itzhak Perlman in Recital - March 8, 2021
- America - March 10, 2021
- An Evening with Chris Botti - March 14, 2021
- Engelbert Humperdinck: Reflections Tour - March 18, 2021
- South Pacific - March 29-30, 2021
- Kenny G - March 31, 2021
- Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV - April 1, 2021
- Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight - April 2, 2021
- Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas - April 8, 2021
- Blue Man Group - April 12-13, 2021
- Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance - April 14, 2021
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show - April 23-25, 2021
- Fiddler on the Roof - April 27-29, 2021
- RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles - May 9, 2021
- One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works - May 15, 2021
- Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour featuring special guests Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd - July 25, 2021
- Celtic Thunder: Ireland - November 17, 2021
- Come From Away - November 23-28, 2021
- The Temptations and The Four Tops - December 2, 2021
