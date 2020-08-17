One Sarasota Premiere And Two Returning Favorites Are On Sale This Week From Van Wezel

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now.

The Van Wezel announces additional shows for 2021! PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner comes to the Van Wezel for its Sarasota debut. The Sweet Caroline tour returns to the Hall by popular demand, and single tickets for Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway will be available this week.

Single tickets for the following performances go on sale Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway - Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $19.50-$64.50)

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner - Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $27-$72)

Sweet Caroline - Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $22-$62)

Don't miss Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway - live on stage! Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brings his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to Sarasota with an all new show to light up the night. It's an evening of "Broadway Heaven" not to be missed, featuring songs from your favorite stage productions.

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner comes to the Van Wezel for its Sarasota debut in 2021! Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, plus band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, making this the definitive tribute and a fabulous night out!

Returning to the Van Wezel, the Sweet Caroline tour is a Neil Diamond Concert Celebration starring Jay White. White has performed over 10,000 concerts around the world over three decades honoring the artistry of the American music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon. Featuring the greatest hits and beloved gems that audiences know and love, the production is an authentic Neil Diamond concert experience not to be missed!

