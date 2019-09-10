ONCE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Van Wezel

Returning to the Van Wezel on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., ONCE: The Musical features an ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments on stage. Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, ONCE tells the tale of a Dublin street musician who's giving up on his dream when an intriguing young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights - but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, ONCE draws you in from the very first note and never lets go. It's an unforgettable story about going for your dreams, not living in fear and the power of music to connect all of us.

ONCE is the opening production of the Van Wezel's 50th Anniversary Season. To see a full list of upcoming events at the Van Wezel, visit VanWezel.org or download the show list here.

Tickets are $37-$87 and are on sale now. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group's Cultural Series. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.

Show Dates: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $37-$87





