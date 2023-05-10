OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman Will Be Presented as Part of Sarasota Opera's HD At The Opera House

Sarasota Opera will present an HD at the Opera House film of a National Theatre production of Oklahoma! starring Hugh Jackman. This will be shown on Sunday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are $22.



This acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) as Curly, alongside Maureen Lipman, Josefina Gabrielle and Shuler Hensley, this riveting stage production was filmed during its record-breaking 1998 run in London.



Directed by theatre legend Trevor Nunn (CATS, Les Misérables) with new choreography by Susan Stroman, Oklahoma! features some of musical theatre's most delightfully hummable songs, including "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin," "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and the joyous title tune, "Oklahoma". Now one of the most beloved musicals ever to grace the stage is now coming to big screens around the globe 80 years after it first premiered on Broadway.



All seats are general admission. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling (941)328-1300.