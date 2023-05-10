OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman Will Be Presented as Part of Sarasota Opera's HD At The Opera House

This will be shown on Sunday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m.

OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman Will Be Presented as Part of Sarasota Opera's HD At The Opera House

Sarasota Opera will present an HD at the Opera House film of a National Theatre production of Oklahoma! starring Hugh Jackman. This will be shown on Sunday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are $22.

This acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman) as Curly, alongside Maureen Lipman, Josefina Gabrielle and Shuler Hensley, this riveting stage production was filmed during its record-breaking 1998 run in London.

Directed by theatre legend Trevor Nunn (CATS, Les Misérables) with new choreography by Susan Stroman, Oklahoma! features some of musical theatre's most delightfully hummable songs, including "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin," "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and the joyous title tune, "Oklahoma". Now one of the most beloved musicals ever to grace the stage is now coming to big screens around the globe 80 years after it first premiered on Broadway.

All seats are general admission. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling (941)328-1300.




Interactive Comedic Murder Mystery, SHEAR MADNESS, Opens FSTS 2023 Summer Mainstage Series Photo
Interactive Comedic Murder Mystery, SHEAR MADNESS, Opens FST'S 2023 Summer Mainstage Series

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) opens its 2023 Summer Mainstage Series with Shear Madness, an interactive comedic whodunit where the audience gets to solve the crime. Shear Madness is the longest running play in American history and has been seen by more than 12.5 million people around the world. Full of up-to-the-minute, spontaneous humor, Shear Madness will run in FST’s Gompertz Theatre starting Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Theatre Odyssey to Present 18TH ANNUAL 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL This Week Photo
Theatre Odyssey to Present 18TH ANNUAL 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL This Week

Eight playwrights from Florida, including a past winner, have new work featured in Theatre Odyssey's 18th Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.

Asolo Repertory Theatre Reveals Ross Egan as New Managing Director Photo
Asolo Repertory Theatre Reveals Ross Egan as New Managing Director

After a national search, Asolo Repertory Theatre's incoming Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein along with the Board of Directors has selected Ross Egan as the new managing director. Egan will assume the role on July 1, 2023 following the planned departure of Linda DiGabriele on June 30, 2023. DiGabriele has been at Asolo Rep for 50 years, with 35 of those years in the position of managing director.

The Circus Arts Conservatory And The Ringling Partner Once Again For THE SUMMER CIRCU Photo
The Circus Arts Conservatory And The Ringling Partner Once Again For THE SUMMER CIRCUS SPECTACULAR

Circus fans of all ages, from near and far, can beat the heat this summer at reasonable prices while experiencing the best of the circus arts, thanks to the continued partnership of The Circus Arts Academy and The Ringling. The Summer Circus Spectacular returns this year, with some of the circus world's most exciting acts signed on for the one-hour, action-packed show.


