National Independent Venue Association Launches SAVE OUR STAGES FEST Tonight

The three-day event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is partnering with YouTube for a 3-day virtual music festival to #SaveOurStages. #SOSFEST will live stream on NIVA's official YouTube channel from October 16-18, featuring new original performances and commentary from talent across many genres. Streaming from iconic stages across the U.S., this benefit event aims to generate significant awareness, advocacy and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, directly supporting our most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss. The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is a member of NIVA.

With a star-studded line-up including Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Macklemore, Demi Lovato, Jason Mraz, Kelsea Ballerini, The Roots, Major Lazer, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Reba McEntire and many more, the three-day event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, October 16, 2020. To view the full lineup and to learn more, visit https://www.saveourstages.com/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You