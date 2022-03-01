Kenny G Is Coming To The Van Wezel

Grammy and American Music Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G returns to the Van Wezel on Tuesday, April 5 at 8 p.m.

With global sales totaling more than 75 million records and 1.5 billion streams, the jazz icon Kenny G is the biggest-selling instrumental musician of all time. He has accumulated a staggering 24-award nominations throughout his almost 50-year career and has taken home a Grammy Award, American Music Award, NAACP Award, and two Soul Train Music Awards. With classic, top-selling studio albums including Duotones, Silhouette, Breathless, Miracles: The Holiday Album, Heart and Soul and Brazilian Nights, Kenny has maintained a high level of creative excellence through decades of unprecedented commercial success.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Kenny G's first new album in six-years titled New Standards released December 3rd through Concord Records (vinyl set for release on March 11th), and has remained on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for 9 straight weeks, where it peaked at #2, and accumulated 5.6 million streams alone in one week. New Standards could well be used to describe his four-decade body of work, a vision of jazz that helped launch both a musical genre and radio format.

Director Penny Lane's recent critically acclaimed HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G - which humorously reconsiders the purist critical backlash to his music - has given new life to the global icon's nearly 50-year career, and a demand performance on Kanye West's Grammy-winning Jesus Is King album solidifies that Kenny G's music has indeed stood the test of time.

Tickets are $57-$82 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Locally sponsored by Encompass Health.