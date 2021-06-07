Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 7, 2021  
Joe Bonamassa to Make Sarasota Debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in December

Joe Bonamassa is finally getting back on the road! The blues-rock star will make his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Wednesday, December 8 at 8 p.m. Bonamassa, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, will perform brand new songs alongside career-spanning fan favorites. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Bonamassa is undoubtedly one of today's top live performers and a favorite of music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Over the past year, Bonamassa put his efforts into raising money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program. This relief fund is dedicated to assisting touring musicians unable to make a living due to the pandemic. Now that venues are opening back up, he's back on the road where he feels most at home: performing for his fans.

To celebrate the return of live shows, his concert has been re-mixed and mastered for physical release as "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman." On June 11th it will be released on CD and all streaming platforms, followed by the DVD and Blu-ray on June 18th. The special edition double LP vinyl will be released July 9th. The DVD includes a film introduction narrated by actor Jeff Daniels. The critically-acclaimed performance includes 12 incredible live tracks, featuring the best from his latest studio release Royal Tea. Joe's 24th #1 record on the Billboard Blues chart, the album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. It also includes three tracks from his 20th anniversary album A New Day Now.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.


