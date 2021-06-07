Joe Bonamassa to Make Sarasota Debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in December

Joe Bonamassa is finally getting back on the road! The blues-rock star will make his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Wednesday, December 8 at 8 p.m. Bonamassa, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, will perform brand new songs alongside career-spanning fan favorites. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Bonamassa is undoubtedly one of today's top live performers and a favorite of music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Over the past year, Bonamassa put his efforts into raising money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program. This relief fund is dedicated to assisting touring musicians unable to make a living due to the pandemic. Now that venues are opening back up, he's back on the road where he feels most at home: performing for his fans.

To celebrate the return of live shows, his concert has been re-mixed and mastered for physical release as "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman." On June 11th it will be released on CD and all streaming platforms, followed by the DVD and Blu-ray on June 18th. The special edition double LP vinyl will be released July 9th. The DVD includes a film introduction narrated by actor Jeff Daniels. The critically-acclaimed performance includes 12 incredible live tracks, featuring the best from his latest studio release Royal Tea. Joe's 24th #1 record on the Billboard Blues chart, the album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. It also includes three tracks from his 20th anniversary album A New Day Now.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.