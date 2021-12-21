JERSEY BOYS is Coming to the Van Wezel in January

Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys is set to play at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio couldn't get enough of it. While their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Jersey Boys will return to New York with a new production in November 2017. The Jersey Boys U.S. National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on December 1, 2006 and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. Jersey Boys can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

Jersey Boys is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).

Tickets are $67-$117 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.