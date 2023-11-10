Interview: Justin Gomiak of VAN WEZEL EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY at Van Wezel

Creating Global Citizens

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Like a lot of our neighbors, and maybe our own journey to becoming a permanent resident of Sarasota, Justin Gomlak first came here on vacation. After coming for a few years, the lifestyle, culture and the arts scene made him take stock of what was important in his life and move out of the Big Apple. Gomlak made the most of his 25 years as a resident of New York City, including many impressive years of stage performances (on and off-Broadway), obtaining a master’s degree from NYU (in Educational Leadership), teaching at some of the best private/ parochial schools and much more. 

Justin Gomlak is the Director of Education and Community Engagement for The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, which perfectly marries his experiences in commercial theater and arts education. He was drawn to the position because while he is at heart a teacher, the programs he can offer not just teach but ideally lend to the creation of well-rounded global citizens in the upcoming generations. “Art Integration” and using various art forms to teach Florida Best Standards core curriculum as well as emotional aspects is a goal of VanWezel’s programs. Utilizing drama, movement, music and all aspects of stage work, these offerings are being used to help reinforce what is being taught in the school classroom.

Justin is particularly passionate about showing and having courses for kids, especially those with disabilities. He has partnered with Robert Eckert Hall to produce a piece of choreographed dance with wheelchair and non-wheelchair dancers performing together. Through a Kennedy Center Contract he has also been working with Easter Seals and Oak Park to have children “see themselves on stage”.

