Harry Connick, Jr. Will Return To The Van Wezel

Back by popular demand, superstar Harry Connick, Jr. returns to the Van Wezel on Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m. While Harry Connick, Jr. is the virtual definition of a multi-talented star, with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, the foundation of his art remains his music. After 30 million albums sold worldwide and a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, Harry Connick, Jr. returns with a sensational new record, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Join Harry for an intimate performance of songs from True Love as well as classics from his remarkable career.

With a career encompassing many facets of the entertainment industry, Harry Connick, Jr. has won Grammy and Emmy Awards and is a Tony nominee. He has several multi-platinum recordings including as "When Harry Met Sally," "Blue Light, Red Light (Someone's There)," "When My Heart Finds Christmas," "Come By Me," and "Only You." Harry has appeared in 19 films including Dolphin Tale with Morgan Freeman, Hope Floats with Sandra Bullock, P.S. I Love You with Hilary Swank and Bug with Ashley Judd. He has also appeared on television shows such as American Idol, Will & Grace and Harry, his national daytime television show featuring his touring band, earning him 11 Daytime Emmy nominations in its two seasons.

In 2019, Harry Connick, Jr. was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has also been inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, received the Jefferson Award for Public Service and was awarded Honorary Doctorates from Tulane and Loyola Universities.

Tickets are $41.78-$159.48. Purchase tickets at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799.





