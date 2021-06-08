Florida Studio Theatre Will Tour ON THE ROAD AGAINL FAMILY MUSICAL ROADTRIP

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that it will tour a free, family-friendly musical performance to over twenty locations from June - August. On The Road Again: Family Musical Roadtrip is an all-new revue-style performance, celebrating everything that makes this country special from sea to shining sea. With hits like "Country Roads," "Surfin' USA," and "Deep in the Heart of Texas," the musical touring show includes two public outdoor performances - one at Nathan Benderson Park (Sunday, July 11 at 7PM) and another at Phillipi Estate Park (Sunday, July 18 at 7PM). A full schedule of public performances can be found on FST's website. Families and groups are encouraged to register for these free events at floridastudiotheatre.org.

Modeled off of FST's popular weekend family theatre series, On The Road Again builds on the theatre's Children's Theatre program, broadening the art form to reach into the community, continuing to serve young audiences and families.

"We started off with a creative idea-for this show, it was 'the songs of an American road trip,'" said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre and the show's director. "Then, we listened to just about every song under the sun that we could find relating to that theme. The best songs showcasing the beautiful diversity of this country became the backbone of this new family-friendly production."

"I think the biggest challenge for this show was not making it five hours long!" added Sarah Durham, one of the show's developers. "There is so much music out there that is indicative of the many, varied regions of the United States. If we had included them all, we would have been in for a really long road trip. That being said, we tried our best to make stops at all the greatest hits."

FST has always held the belief that theatre is vital to the community. Today, the theatre continues to stand by this belief, understanding the importance of meeting the community where they are, wherever they are. This summer marks FST's latest effort to inspire individuals beyond the stage by going into nearby neighborhoods, new communities, and beyond.

"I see this summer as a chance to reconnect with audiences we haven't seen in over a year as well as to reach brand new audiences for the very first time," added Saldivar. "In a year where we have all been so far apart, I hope that On the Road Again will inspire everyone to think not only about their own family vacations, but also the beautiful diversity of our community and country as a whole."