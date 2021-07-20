Florida Studio Theatre Improv Presents COMEDY LOTTERY

Florida Studio Theatre resident improv team, FST Improv, presents the return of its popular show, Comedy Lottery. Dubbed "The Lottery Where Everyone Wins," Comedy Lottery is designed to keep the improvisers particularly on their toes due to one defining factor: the performers have no idea what games they'll be playing until seconds before the show begins.

At the start of the performance, twelve audience members will randomly select the night's lineup from FST's bucket of over 50 different improv games. Once the evening's games are chosen, FST's cast of highly adaptable improvisers will create never-before-imagined scenes, songs, and characters to win over the audience's laughter.

Beginning August 7, FST Improv will perform Comedy Lottery every Saturday night at 7:30PM in FST's Bowne's Lab. Doors open one hour before showtime. A full food and drink menu is available for pre-show dining. Tickets are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

"It has been a blast to be back in FST's Bowne's Lab doing shows for full audiences once again," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "Comedy Lottery has always been one of our most nerve-wracking shows-in a good way-because the show gets built in front of the audience just minutes before the performance begins! Until that point in time, we have no idea what games we will be playing!"

"Improv is, by nature, random enough. Add in the fact that the night's games aren't decided until showtime? That's a recipe for some serious spontaneity," said cast member Sarah Durham. "That bucket has certainly delivered some fun and surprises in the past, and I'm counting on it again this season to be our 'creative spirit guide!'"

Taking on this creative challenge alongside Durham and Luera are FST Improv cast members Kevin Allen, Allison Arana, Amanda Hargen, Shawn McWhinnie, and Kyle Shoemaker. These quick-thinking performers will also be joined onstage by one of two musical improvisers, Sergei Glushonkov and Michelle Neal.

Beginning August 7, FST Improv will perform Comedy Lottery every Saturday night at 7:30PM in FST's Bowne's Lab. Doors open one hour before showtime. A full food and drink menu is available for pre-show dining. Tickets are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.