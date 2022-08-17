Florida Studio Theatre Extends THE JERSEY TENORS - PART II

Florida Studio Theatre has extended the hit Cabaret, The Jersey Tenors - Part II, due to audience demand. This energetic music revue highlights The Jersey Tenors' Signature Sound, mashing up Rock & Roll hits with opera staples. Featuring such songs as "Killer Queen," "Eye of the Tiger," and "'O Sole Mio," The Jersey Tenors - Part II highlights the quartet's first-rate vocals, original music arrangements, and crowd-pleasing showmanship. Created and conceived by Brian Noonan, The Jersey Tenors' latest show will now run in FST's Goldstein Cabaret through September 18, 2022. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.



"We're thrilled that The Jersey Tenors - Part II has been extended for an additional week," said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director. "It's the group's impressive vocal ability to tackle an eclectic range of musical styles over the course of a 70-minute show that sets this show apart and what audiences are really drawn to."

Founded in 2014, The Jersey Tenors have performed at such prestigious venues as The Pentagon, Yankee Stadium, and the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore. They've also opened for Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, and Chubby Checker.

The group first appeared at FST during the summer of 2017 and their first show was a hit with audiences and critics, alike. The Jersey Tenors - Part II continues the group's popularity with reviewers and the public.

BroadwayWorld critic Carolan Trbovich writes, "The group known for its unique diversity of repertoire possesses the pipes, the look, and the finesse to pull off genres from Broadway, rock, and standards, to patriotic, movie themes, doo-wop, and opera." Audiences are calling The Jersey Tenors - Part II "Unbelievably fabulous," "Phenomenal," and "Wonderful from beginning to end!"

Taking the Goldstein Cabaret stage in FST's presentation of The Jersey Tenors - Part II are Matthew Billman, J.D. Daw, Brandon Lambert, Scott Michaelsen (Pianist), and Michael Pilato.

FST's presentation of The Jersey Tenors - Part II is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.

