Florida Studio Theatre Celebrates Folk-Rock Classics in 59th STREET BRIDGE

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will transport audiences back to the 60s and 70s with 59th Street Bridge, a new cabaret celebrating the iconic hits that shaped folk-rock and transcended generations. Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, previews begin on November 20, with the show opening on November 22, 2024 and running through March 30, 2025 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.

“This revue highlights the growing popularity of a variety of folk-rock singers, from John Denver and Simon & Garfunkel to Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell who came to influence the music scene in the 1960s and '70s,” said Rebecca Hopkins, Co-Creator and FST Managing Director. “These were lyric poets who had a lot to say, and I’ve been enjoying getting into that music.”

59th Street Bridge is a celebration of the timeless music of that era, featuring hits like "Annie's Song," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," and "Both Sides Now."

“This music resonated deeply with people when it first came out, and it still has that power today,” said Catherine Randazzo, director of 59th Street Bridge and FST Associate Artist. “The songs we’re featuring in this show are not just catchy tunes—they’re part of a cultural legacy that continues to inspire audiences of all ages.”

The cast features Joe Casey, last seen in Take It to the Limit at FST; Michael Jayne Walker, last seen in Surfer Boys at FST; Brian Ott, making his FST debut; and Leah Greene, returning to FST after performing in The Nether.

The production’s creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Spiff Weigand (Music Director), Andrew Gray (Scenic & Lighting Design), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Nathaniel Avery (Sound and Light Board Operator).

Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with 59th Street Bridge, celebrating the iconic songs that resonated through a generation, running from November 20, 2024 to March 30, 2025. Previews are November 20 and 21, with opening night on November 22, 2024. Single tickets start at $37.

59th Street Bridge is part of a three-show Cabaret subscription package, which also includes Off the Charts, a celebration of Billboard pop hits from the 50s to the 90s, and Divas: Time After Time, honoring powerful women with dynamic vocals.

