Florida Studio Theatre Announces Its Winter Mainstage, Winter Cabaret, and Children's Theatre Series



Florida Studio Theatre has announced the lineup for its 48th Winter Season, featuring a four-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series. The Mainstage Series features one of the most successful Rock & Roll musicals of all time, an Olivier Award-winning comedy, a World Premiere, and an Off-Broadway hit. The Cabaret Series features two all-new musical revues celebrating the lyric poets of the 20th century day followed by a political satire-inspired comedy set to music. A Season schedule at a glance follows this release.

FST was one of the first producing theatres in the United States to reopen for live indoor performances in 2021, including special presentations of two musical revues as well as a complete six-show Summer Season. Now, FST is thrilled to open its full Winter Mainstage and Winter Cabaret Series.

One of the most successful Rock & Roll musicals of all time, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, kicks off FST's Mainstage Series on November 3 in FST's Gompertz Theatre. Buddy tells the story of Buddy Holly's spectacular journey from performing on his local radio station in Lubbock, TX, to topping the national charts with "That'll Be the Day." Called "Rockin' happiness" by Chicago Tribune, Buddy features over a dozen of Holly's greatest hits-including "Peggy Sue" and "Everyday"-brought to life by a cast of actor-musicians.

"Our production of Buddy will be different from almost any other production people have seen," said Hopkins. "Instead of having a separate live band that accompanies the cast, we'll be doing a distilled version of the play where all eight actors play their own instruments. This will create a more intimate and entertaining experience for the audience."

Next on the Mainstage is the World Premiere of America in One Room by Emmy Nominee Jason Odell Williams. This fast-paced new comedy follows eight strangers who attend the America in One Room convention, which promises discussion a variety of topics-from immigration to foreign policy. As soon as the event starts, sparks fly and tempers flare. Everyone is convinced they are right. Inspired by the 2019 convention of the same name, America in One Room dissects recent headlines and our nation's past to answer the question: what does it mean to be an American? Commissioned by FST in 2020, this thought-provoking new play begins December 8 in FST's Keating Theatre.

"Members of our Playwright Collective-like Jason Odell Williams-are turning out new plays that support our mission to speak to the uncreated conscience of our nation," said Hopkins. "This is exemplified by America in One Room, which gives an unbiased view of the many perspectives held by Americans in this time of change and transformation."

Following this World Premiere is the Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, & Jonathan Sayer. In this play-within-a-play, eight thespians from the fictitious Cornley University struggle to make it through the opening night of a 1920s murder mystery titled The Murder at Haversham Manor. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Called "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" by The Huffington Post, this international sensation runs in FST's Gompertz Theatre starting January 19, 2022.

FST's 48th Mainstage Series comes to a close with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Obie Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez. In this light-hearted musical comedy, an Elvis impersonator named Casey loses his job when his act is replaced with a B-level drag show. Soon Casey realizes that he has a lot to learn about both show business and himself. Called "Incredibly entertaining" by BroadwayWorld, Lopez's high-energy play celebrating positivity and individuality begins March 30 in FST's Gompertz Theatre.

In the Cabaret, FST presents two original musical revues celebrating the lyric poets of the 20th century, along with an SNL-style sketch show set to music.

"We need to laugh more today than ever before," said Hopkins. "But one person's laugh is another person's insult, so comedy can be a bit of a risk...but we promise to be an equal opportunity offender."

Opening FST's Winter Cabaret Series is The Wanderers, an upbeat musical revue honoring the dynamic harmony groups of the '50s and the popular bands from the '60s they helped inspire. The Wanderers will transport audiences to simpler times with their tight harmonies, smooth moves, and matching jackets. Featuring such timeless hits as "At the Hop," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and "With a Little Help From My Friends," this charming revue begins playing in FST's Court Cabaret on September 29.

Next up, FST shines a light on contemporary country musicians who transformed their genre and rocketed to the top of the charts in Friends in Low Places. This all-new Cabaret highlights artists like Garth Brooks and Miranda Lambert who spiked their honkytonk with Rock & Roll flair but never forgot country music's roots. Featuring such songs as "Could I Have This Dance," "Bluebird," and "Good Hearted Woman," this heartfelt revue begins November 17 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.

FST's Winter Cabaret Series culminates with the sixth edition of Laughing Matters, a Saturday Night Live-style show set to music for Sarasota and inspired by the culture and politics of today. From the perpetual hunt for downtown parking to humanity's endless quest to stay young, nothing and no one is safe from a good-spirited roast in this never-before-seen Cabaret. Laughing Matters plays in FST's Court Cabaret starting February 9, 2022.

The health and safety of FST's patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. The most up-to-date list of measures the theatre is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all four Mainstage shows for as little as $69, and all three Cabarets for as little as $49. Subscriptions are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

The four-show weekend Children's Theatre Series, brings families together to explore the exciting and engaging world of theatre arts at an affordable price. From an all-new adaptation of Cinderella to award-winning plays written by elementary school students from all over the world, this year's season has something for children of all ages...and their favorite grownups. Subscriptions for the four-show Children's Series are now on sale for ONLY $20-that's just $5 per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and at 941-366-9000.

"This year, families can expect shows that are enjoyable for both children and adults," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "Whether it's getting the audience to help encourage Cinderella to go to the ball or reminding adults of their favorite Aesop's fable, this year's lineup is sure to create memorable experiences for the whole family."

"This Series is more than just entertainment-it is an opportunity for families to come together and experience stories that teach us all about what it means to be human," shared Caroline Kaiser, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "When young audience members watch characters like Pinocchio make difficult decisions and wrestle with the effects of their actions, they are able to explore their own emotions and discover their own humanity."

The Series kicks off with an all-new adaptation of Cinderella by Sarah Durham, bringing the classic fairy tale to life with a contemporary twist. Featuring a soundtrack of contemporary pop hits, audience interaction, and slapstick humor, this music-filled re-imagining of the timeless tale begins October 9 in FST's Keating Theatre.

Just in time for the holiday season is FST's Deck the Halls by Sarah Durham and Caroline Saldivar, a brand-new rendition of everything that makes the holidays in Sarasota special. An annual tradition for many families, Deck the Halls celebrates the holidays in ways that only Floridians can-with decorated palm trees, swimming in the winter, and sand snowmen. Featuring all-new songs and sketches, Deck the Halls is a fun-filled interactive family show beginning November 27 in FST's Bowne's Lab.

Following Deck the Halls is Hare & Tortoise, a whimsical retelling of one of Aesop's best-known fables. In this imaginative play, Hare wants nothing more than to speed through everyday life, while Tortoise prefers to take her time and celebrate each season of life. Performed in special agreement with Plays for New Audiences, this imaginative play by Brendan Murray tells the timeless story of friendship, change, and the excitement of growing up. Hare & Tortoise begins playing in FST's Bowne's Lab on January 8.

Bringing the 2021-2022 Children's Theatre Series to a close is The Grandma That Eats Everything & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2021-2021 school year. For over 30 years, this beloved annual production has shined a light on the magic of children's creativity. Celebrating the stories that young writers will imagine this school year, The Grandma That Eats Everything & Other Winning Plays begins playing in FST's Keating Theatre on March 26. Winning plays submitted to this year's youth playwriting competition will be announced in March 2022.

The health and safety of FST's patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. Children's Theatre performances will be socially distanced and masks are required when indoors at FST. The most up-to-date list of safety measures can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Families can enjoy FST's Children's Theatre Series on select weekends throughout the year, starting October 9, 2021, with Cinderella. Subscriptions to the four-show Children's Theatre Series are available for ONLY $20-just $5 per show per person. Single tickets are also available for just $10 per person. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, and at 941-366-9000.