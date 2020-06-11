Florida Rep Offers TWELFTH NIGHT For On-Demand Streaming

Florida Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce that one of its 2019-2020 Touring Theatre for Young Audiences productions, William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," is now available for online streaming and on-demand in-home viewing. Adapted and directed by Bill Kincaid, the production played to middle and high school audiences for three months before being cut short by COVID-19 closures.



The cost to stream is $12, and digital passes are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and www.FloridaRepEducation.org. The production was professionally filmed and edited before the theatre had to cancel its 2019-2020 touring season.



"Our Theatre for Young Audiences Series is one of the most important programs our Education Department produces," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "Each year, we send three high-caliber professional touring productions all over Southwest Florida for students ages five and up - and for many, it may be their first theatrical production. When we had to cancel our season back in March, we went to work both filming and editing two of our mainstage season productions as well as this new adaptation of Shakespeare's classic comedy. It is perfect for theatre lovers of all ages and will keep audiences engaged while we can't yet gather."



"Twelfth Night" features the theatre's 2019-2020 Acting Intern Company, Hunter Clarke, Thomas Hadzeriga, Bethany Mansfield, Kylie Gray Mask, Asher Van Meter, and Bailey Tyler. Both Mr. Hadzeriga and Ms. Mask appeared in the theatre February production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," and Ms. Tyler, Ms. Mansfield, Mr. Clarke, and Mr. Van Meter appeared in the December mainstage production of "An Inspector Calls." These six young professionals also appeared in the theatre's other two TYA offerings, "Junie B. Jones: The Musical" and "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," both of which began touring the area in September before being cut short in the spring.



Guest director and Head of Performance for the Theatre Department at Western Illinois University, Bill Kincaid, directed the production and adapted the play down to a 60-minute version for touring. "Twelfth Night" is his second time working with the Florida Rep Education Department after directing last season's "Romeo and Juliet." Kincaid is joined by an expert creative team, including Set Designer Nick Lease, Costume Designer Brooke Arthur, Sound Designer Ansley Gayton, and stage manager Catalina Porterfield.



"I could not be prouder of the work the cast and creative team did," said Education Director Kody C Jones. "We debuted this program for taking classics into the schools over two years ago, and both this production and last year's 'Romeo and Juliet' have exceeded all expectations. High school students are required to read Shakespeare, but the experience isn't complete until they get to see one of his plays as intended - live!"



The upcoming 2020-2021 Touring Theatre for Young Audiences Season includes "Ella Enchanted: The Musical" by Karen Zacarias and Deborah Wicks La Puma, from the novel by Gail Carson Levine; "Mockingbird" adapted by Julie Jensen from the novel by Kathryn Erskine; and William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," also adapted by Bill Kincaid. More information about booking a tour is available at www.FloridaRepEducation.org.



Florida Rep's Grand Education Sponsor is the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank. "Twelfth Night" is generously sponsored by Sue & Charles Patten.



Digital streaming tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org, www.FloridaRepEducation.org, and through the box office at 239-332-4488.



Subscriptions are also on sale now for the 2020-2021 Season and offer the best seats at the most significant discount. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 10 AM - 5 PM.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You