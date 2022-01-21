FST Postpones Opening Olivier Award-Winning Comedy, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, By Two Weeks

Florida Studio Theatre announces today that it is postponing opening its Mainstage production of The Play That Goes Wrong by two weeks due to COVID-related complications and delays in the rehearsal and tech process. This update follows an initial announcement made by the theatre on January 17, when it first postponed the opening of the production by one week.

Since then, FST has determined that, to ensure the best possible theatre experience for its patrons, the opening of The Play That Goes Wrong needed to be postponed by an additional week. The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer will now begin playing on FST's Gompertz Theatre stage on February 2, 2022.

No other FST productions will be impacted by this schedule change. Affected ticket holders will be contacted by the Florida Studio Theatre Box Office.

"Omicron hit Florida just as The Play That Goes Wrong was going into rehearsal," explained Producing Director Richard Hopkins. "It has created delays in the rehearsal and the physical production process. After announcing the initial postponement, we evaluated where we were and discovered that we would need an additional week to bring this complex and technically demanding play to the stage. It's a fabulous play full of good characters and great comedy. Despite these necessary delays, we are excited to be bringing this international hit to Sarasota audiences. It will be worth the wait."

With this schedule change, The Play That Goes Wrong will now run from Wednesday, February 2, through Sunday, March 20. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.