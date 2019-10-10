FST Improv's Fall Season Features a New Show and Returning Favorites

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces its Fall Improv Season, which includes a brand new show, Last Laugh, and raises the stakes in its audience favorite competition show, Out of Bounds. Just in time for Halloween is We're Doomed, a fully improvised horror movie-style show inspired by audience suggestions. The season kicks off on October 5 with Out of Bounds, where two teams of improvisers go head-to-head to compete for the most audience laughs.

In Out of Bounds, top improvisers compete for the audience's love, attention, and points. This year, FST Improv's classic comedy showdown has a brand new twist. For the first time, eight separate teams-including "Six Feet and Under," "Chaos Theory," and "Super Smash Sisters"-will go head-to-head over the course of 12 weeks. Every Saturday night, the audience will decide which team is the winner. Winning teams then move on to the next round of the competition. During the final Out of Bounds performance on December 21, the two final teams with the most wins will face off for the "Comedy Crown."

"Each team will have their own name, logo, and anthem," shared FST's Director of Improv, Will Luera, about this year's new spin on Out of Bounds. "Every show will feature a different matchup between two teams, so you will never see the same rivalry twice. At the end, the team with the highest score will be crowned the champion."

At FST Improv's new show, Last Laugh, a surprise special guest from the Sarasota community will be interviewed by the cast. During the interview, this public figure will share a memorable event from his or her own life, which FST Improv cast members will then reenact. From there, they will use the event as inspiration to create a series of scenes and songs on the spot. Last Laugh puts a comedic spin on the past and runs every Friday in Bowne's Lab Theatre from November 8 to December 13.

"Last Laugh complements Out of Bounds well because it allows FST Improv cast members to showcase their ability to improvise in multiple styles, while also celebrating many of the unique individuals who live in our town," added Luera. "It's a very different type of show, and I think our audiences are really going to love it."

FST Improv will celebrate Halloween with two special performances of We're Doomed on October 18 and 25. Paying homage to classic horror flicks like Friday the 13th and Halloween, performers take audience suggestions and weave a terrifying tale of doom, suspense, and mystery. Audiences get to take part by changing the language of the improvised horror movie or suggesting song titles.

Back for another season of laughter (and a few scares) are returning cast members: Will Luera, Christine Alexander, Kevin Allen, Jason Cannon, Jamie Day, Andrew Deeb, Chris Friday, Charles Gooch, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Denee Lortz, Joey Panek, Kathryn Parks, Sal Piccolo, Elise Rodriguez, Natasha Samreny, Maria Schaedler-Luera, Sergei Glushonkov, Mikal Mancini, and Jim Prosser.



Out of Bounds runs every Saturday from October 5 to December 21. Last Laugh runs every Friday from November 8 to December 13. Special performances of We're Doomed will take place on October 18 and 25 in celebration of Halloween. All performances take place in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre at 7:30PM with doors opening one hour before show time. Full menu and bar are available. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling (941) 366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.





