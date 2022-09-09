Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FST Extends NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL A Second Time

The production will transfer to FST's Goldstein Cabaret, where it will play through Sunday, October 16.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022 Â 

FST Extends NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL A Second Time

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the run of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys has been extended yet again due to audience demand. Created by John De Simini and Alexander Aguilar, Broadway veterans who have worked on such shows as Miss Saigon and A Bronx Tale, this lively music revue will now play through October 16, 2022. Featuring more than two dozen of Billy Joel's greatest hits, New York State of Mind will run as originally scheduled in FST's Court Cabaret through Sunday, October 2. Then, the production will transfer to FST's Goldstein Cabaret, where it will play through Sunday, October 16. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"We are thrilled by the wonderful response of FST patrons to New York State of Mind!" said John De Simini and Alex Aguilar, the cabaret's co-creators. "We're also excited that Sarasota audiences will have even more opportunities to see the show in such an intimate, one-of-a-kind setting."

New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys uses Joel's well-known song catalogue as a vehicle to share the cast's personal stories of life, romance, and trying to "make it" in New York City. With Billy Joel's biggest hits, such as "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," and "Still Rock and Roll to Me," this engaging concert experience celebrates Billy Joel's musical storytelling and ability to reach people of all generations.

BroadwayWorld calls New York State of Mind "Glorious," "Bold," and "A charismatic tribute to The Piano Man, himself." Total Theater describes the show as "Wonderful" and "Very lively." Venice Gondolier-Sun writes that the music revue is "Spot on" and "An entertaining evening that ended all too soon."

Audiences are calling the production "Very entertaining," "Outstanding," "Fabulous," and "Definitely the best." Audience member Maris M. shares, "The Uptown Boys are one of the best groups we have seen in the Cabaret! It was a wonderful evening-a combination of the group and the music of Billy Joel."

Cast in this musical tribute are Michael Fasano, Hank von Kolnitz, and Sergi Robles-all of whom have been part of national touring, regional theatre, and Off-Broadway productions.

The creative team for FST's presentation of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys includes Catherine Randazzo and Alex Price (Line Producers), Bruce Price (Scenic Design), Nadirah T. Harper (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Jamie Thygesen (Sound and Light Board Operator).

FST's presentation of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets Now on Sale for Sarasota Concert Association's 2022-23 Season ConcertsSingle Tickets Now on Sale for Sarasota Concert Association's 2022-23 Season Concerts
September 6, 2022

The Sarasota Concert Association announced that single tickets are now on sale for all concerts being presented during the 2022-23 season.
Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces 20th Anniversary Season Featuring Michael R. Jackson & MoreHermitage Artist Retreat Announces 20th Anniversary Season Featuring Michael R. Jackson & More
September 6, 2022

Kicking off its 20th Anniversary Season, the Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced new community programs in October and November with acclaimed Hermitage Fellows in music, theater, visual art, dance, literature, and more.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications DirectorWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications Director
September 1, 2022

As its current marketing and communications professional prepares to retire, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has hired a new marketing and communications director, Beth Graves. In her new role, Graves will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing plans that will enhance WBTT's reach while maintaining its stellar reputation.
Florida Studio Theatre ExtendsÂ NEW YORK STATE OF MIND â€“ ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL WITH THE UPTOWN BOYSFlorida Studio Theatre ExtendsÂ NEW YORK STATE OF MIND â€“ ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL WITH THE UPTOWN BOYS
August 30, 2022

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the run of New York State of Mind â€“ All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys has been extended an additional week due to audience demand. Created by John De Simini and Alexander Aguilar, who have 40 years of cumulative experience working on Broadway, this dynamic music revue will now play through October 9, 2022.
Registration is Now Open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 Adult Education SeasonRegistration is Now Open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 Adult Education Season
August 30, 2022

Registration is now open for Art Center Sarasotaâ€™s 2022-2023 adult education season, which runs October through April and features more than 100 classes, workshops, and open studio sessions.