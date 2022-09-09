FST Extends NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL A Second Time

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the run of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys has been extended yet again due to audience demand. Created by John De Simini and Alexander Aguilar, Broadway veterans who have worked on such shows as Miss Saigon and A Bronx Tale, this lively music revue will now play through October 16, 2022. Featuring more than two dozen of Billy Joel's greatest hits, New York State of Mind will run as originally scheduled in FST's Court Cabaret through Sunday, October 2. Then, the production will transfer to FST's Goldstein Cabaret, where it will play through Sunday, October 16. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"We are thrilled by the wonderful response of FST patrons to New York State of Mind!" said John De Simini and Alex Aguilar, the cabaret's co-creators. "We're also excited that Sarasota audiences will have even more opportunities to see the show in such an intimate, one-of-a-kind setting."

New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys uses Joel's well-known song catalogue as a vehicle to share the cast's personal stories of life, romance, and trying to "make it" in New York City. With Billy Joel's biggest hits, such as "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," and "Still Rock and Roll to Me," this engaging concert experience celebrates Billy Joel's musical storytelling and ability to reach people of all generations.

BroadwayWorld calls New York State of Mind "Glorious," "Bold," and "A charismatic tribute to The Piano Man, himself." Total Theater describes the show as "Wonderful" and "Very lively." Venice Gondolier-Sun writes that the music revue is "Spot on" and "An entertaining evening that ended all too soon."

Audiences are calling the production "Very entertaining," "Outstanding," "Fabulous," and "Definitely the best." Audience member Maris M. shares, "The Uptown Boys are one of the best groups we have seen in the Cabaret! It was a wonderful evening-a combination of the group and the music of Billy Joel."

Cast in this musical tribute are Michael Fasano, Hank von Kolnitz, and Sergi Robles-all of whom have been part of national touring, regional theatre, and Off-Broadway productions.

The creative team for FST's presentation of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys includes Catherine Randazzo and Alex Price (Line Producers), Bruce Price (Scenic Design), Nadirah T. Harper (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Jamie Thygesen (Sound and Light Board Operator).

FST's presentation of New York State of Mind - All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.