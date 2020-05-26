FST Extends Live Entertainment Series In Green Room Cafe & Bar

Florida Studio Theatre announces that, due to audience demand, it is extending its outdoor dining entertainment series, now running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings each week. FST first opened the veranda of its Green Room Café & Bar for outside dining with live musical entertainment on select evenings the second weekend of May.

With that announcement, dining reservations for the times featuring musical sets sold out in 48 hours. Featured musical artists have included FST Cabaret artist Alayna Gallo (Light My Fire, The Wonder Years) and FST's Resident Pianist Jim Prosser. Patrons have raved about the new series, saying, "This is incredible!" "We've missed you, FST," and "This is nice...it is about as safe as you can get outside your own home."

Originally planned to only run on Friday and Saturday the weekends of May 9 and May 16, FST will now extend the series to run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night into June. A $3 per-person cover charge will also be added when making reservations taking place during entertainment hours. There will be two seating times each evening-the first at 5:15PM, the second at 7:30PM. Patrons interested in staying through both seatings will need to make two separate reservations. A full food and drink menu is available. Details regarding future featured performing artists are forthcoming. Dining reservations can be made by calling 941-366-9000 or visiting https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/fsts-green-room-cafe-and-bar?ignoremobile=y.

"It is a real pleasure to see and hear two of FST's favorite performers practicing their musical stylings again," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "Jim Prosser and Alayna Gallo are a perfect pair for dining entertainment, and are helping make the Green Room veranda and sidewalk a relaxed and inviting location for this time of year."

Florida Studio Theatre is dedicated to producing high quality entertainment while also maintaining the health and safety of its staff and patrons. Each seat in FST's Green Room Café & Bar is distanced at least 6 feet away from others, and patrons are asked to wear masks when not seated at their tables. FST's restaurant staff also wears gloves and masks, changing gloves after every food and beverage delivery. Tables and chairs are sanitized between reservations, and disposable menus are used.

Due to high demand, FST will provide live musical entertainment for diners in its Green Room Café & Bar on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings into June. A full food and drink menu is available. Reservations can be made by calling 941-366-9000 or visiting https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/fsts-green-room-cafe-and-bar?ignoremobile=y. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available by calling 941-250-4550 or visiting https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/fsts-green-room-cafe-and-bar?ignoremobile=y.

