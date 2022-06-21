FST Announces Summer Production OFF THE CHARTS! Touring Across Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that it will tour a free, family-friendly musical production to seven locations from June - August. Featuring more than a dozen chart-topping songs from the past eight decades, Off the Charts! is a high-energy revue celebrating the universal language of music.

With such hits as "Hound Dog," "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Shake It Off," and "Can't Stop The Feeling," Off the Charts explores music's ability to make us think, feel, and connect across generations. Free public performances are scheduled at parks and libraries in Sarasota and Manatee Counties throughout the summer. A full schedule of public performances can be found at the end of this release. Audiences are encouraged to register for these free events at floridastudiotheatre.org.

"After the impact of last year's free outdoor theatre offering for families, we are excited to offer an all-new touring production, Off The Charts!" said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre and one of the show's co-creators. "This show features popular music from the 1950s through today and has songs that the whole family can enjoy. I hope that Off the Charts! can be a way for families to talk about the music they love and how the pop music of the past influences the music of today. We always love to see audience members singing and dancing along."

FST has always held the belief that theatre is vital to the community. Today, the theatre continues to stand by this idea, understanding the importance of meeting the community where they are, wherever they are. This summer continues FST's efforts to inspire individuals beyond the stage by going into nearby neighborhoods, new communities, and beyond.

"FST strives to bring music and theatre into the lives of as many people as possible," said Sarah Durham, the show's other co-creator. "Off the Charts! was specifically written for audiences of all ages. You never know when and how art will affect someone, bring someone joy, or inspire someone to reminisce. FST aims to make people feel all of these things with all of our programming, including Children's Theatre."

Featured in Off the Charts are four members of FST's Acting Apprentice company: Linnzie Hays, Caleb Lee, Harry Shaull, and Gemma Vodacek.

Off the Charts! would not be possible without the valuable and generous support of individuals and Foundations, including the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, The Shubert Foundation, and the Bank of America Client Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee.

This music-filled show will also play during weekdays on FST's downtown Sarasota campus for registered camps and community groups from June 21 to August 5, 2022. To schedule a performance for your camp or group to attend, contact Shelby Lynhall, FST's Education and WRITE A PLAY Manager, at 941.366.9797 or slynhall@floridastudiotheatre.org.