Embracing Our Differences Raises Record-Breaking Funds

The event took place on February 17.

Mar. 01, 2023  

"I am a senior at Sarasota High School and an officer of our Coexistence Club. On paper, I am the perfect student. I have a 4.5 GPA in the AICE honors program; I am in five clubs, for two of which I serve as a student leader. I swam for my varsity team for two years, work five shifts a week as a server, and I have a good social life. But behind the perfect student there is a self-hating, stress ball of a person who just wants to relax."

This is how 17-year-old Lucia Warren began her speech to a sold-out crowd of more than 430 guests at Embracing Our Differences 20th anniversary Annual Luncheon at Michael's On East on February 17. Warren explained how deeply meaningful EOD's educational programs have been for her. A recent breakthrough came when she participated in EOD's Unity Day initiative, during which she was able to share her struggles with other participants.

The support she received was beyond heartwarming-it was positively inspirational. As Warren put it, "Without this experience I don't think I would have found the courage to take a step back from my overwhelming life, step out from behind my mask, and dare to be my vulnerable self." Other students joined Warren on stage in moving testimonies of how EOD's programs have propelled them forward in their lives. See attached release.



