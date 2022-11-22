December At Creative Liberties Includes Handmade Holiday Ornaments, Unique Gift, Arts And Crafts Events, And More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, is gearing up for the holidays with an all-packed December. It all starts with a Handmade Winter Holiday Tree Ornament Sale through December 22. Featuring original work made by local artisans-all for $20 each.

Ten percent of the sales will benefit Streets of Paradise, a local nonprofit.

Looking for original gifts for the season? The Local Artist Holiday Showcase is through December 22. In addition to the work of nine studios artists, Creative Liberties will showcase the work of 14 other local artists.

Find the perfect gift at Creative Liberties' Open Late for Holiday Shopping event, December 9, 5-8 p.m. The Bazaar at Apricot & Lime, across the street, will be hosting "Hound Happy Hour & Holiday Shopping." Hamlet's Eatery will also be open-so bring friends and family and enjoy a festive evening!

Bring your holiday gift list to the Holiday Wish List Artists Market, December 10, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and find one-of-a-kind gifts. The inside studios will be open, with local artisans showing their wares in tents in the front yard. Bring the family to enjoy a children's arts and crafts tent, free beer from homebrewers Ray and Patti Spicochi, and live music by David Munoz.

Do your final holiday shopping at the Third Thursday Open Studio, Thursday, December 15, 5-7 p.m. Meet studio artists, watch them work, buy their art and enjoy beverages and lite bites.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios is located at 901-B Apricot Avenue, Sarasota, in the Limelight District. For more information, visit www.creativeliberties.net or call 941-799-6634.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, two artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that they launched this venture "to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities." Creative Liberties is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent. Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work-and run every second Saturday through May 2023.

"We are so grateful for the support we have received from the community and are excited to announce that we have recently expanded Creative Liberties," says Gerdeman. "We are now able to provide 11 more studio spaces that will be occupied by 10 artists." Gerdeman says they will release information about the expansion soon.

"We are proud to be a part of the Limelight District," says Goodwill. "It's a hidden gem of the arts in Sarasota. Creative Liberties is thriving and inspiring creatives and their fans to continue to make this area grow and thrive."

Nine artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting) and Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography).

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment.