Composer Angélica Negrón Celebrated at Hermitage Greenfield Prize Award Dinner

The annual gala raised more than $200,000 in support of the Hermitage's mission.

Apr. 13, 2022  

The fourteenth annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) Dinner on April 10 celebrated composer, multi-instrumentalist, and 2022 HGP winner Angélica Negrón, featuring inspiring performances by Tony Award winner and Hermitage Fellow Gavin Creel, and Grammy Award-winning cellist Nick Photinos.

The annual gala raised more than $200,000 in support of the Hermitage's mission in addition to the Greenfield Foundation's ongoing annual gift of $150,000.

The festive "Celebration of Music" at Michael's On East was chaired by Sondra Biller and Carole Crosby. Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg served as master of ceremonies and announced that EnsembleNewSRQ will be collaborating with the Hermitage as the presenting partner for Negrón's commission in Sarasota in 2024, a composition that will be inspired and timed with the setting sun.

