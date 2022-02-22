Author, Broadway star and comedian Steve Solomon returns to the Van Wezel with his hit comedy My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! on Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Using dialects, accents and sound effects, Steve Solomon brings to the stage dozens of wild characters we all relate to; all brought to life by Steve's comedy magic. His four shows have had audiences in three countries roaring with laughter since 2003. Almost one million people have seen his shows. The audience follows along on this wonderfully funny journey about growing up, mixed marriages, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting, and dozens of other side-splitting situations we can all relate to.

Steve Solomon's award-winning show has met with rave reviews and great audience acclaim throughout the country, becoming one of the longest-running one-man shows in Broadway history. Once again, we meet the people that we're all too familiar with; the family members that make you remember why you left home in the first place. It's a laugh-filled fest of everybody you know, have known, and some you'd want to forget but can't, all brought to life on stage by the comic magic of Steve Solomon.

Tickets are $17-$52 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.