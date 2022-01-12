Circus Sarasota 2022 To Showcase Amazing Talent, February 11-March 6

Sarasota's hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages from February 11 through March 6. Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota 2022 will offer high-flying action, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics, and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of physical limitations. Sarasota favorite Bello Nock returns to Circus Sarasota for the 2022 show, along with other incredible artists, many who have appeared on "America's Got Talent."

"We are confident that audiences of all ages are going to love the talent we've assembled for Circus Sarasota 2022," said Circus Arts Conservatory Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. "We are proud to feature world-class circus artists who will dazzle and delight locals and visitors to our area alike, with affordable ticket options for families seeking entertainment they can enjoy together."

The lineup for the Summer Circus Spectacular includes:

Joseph Bauer Jr.: The multi-talented Bauer returns to Circus Sarasota, serving as this year's Ringmaster. Bauer, a 15th generation member of one of Switzerland's oldest circus families, has traveled the world to many notable circus venues, as well as performed in numerous TV appearances and competitions.

Bello Nock: It's Bello's unique blend of endearing comedy and jaw-dropping daredevil stunts that makes him one of the most exciting live performers in the world today. Whether he's appearing on "America's Got Talent," performing a death-defying stunt or presenting his critically acclaimed theater show, Bello is always incredibly engaging and entertaining. Bello and his "DareDaughter" Annaliese will perform on the sway poles and Wheel of Destiny.

Annaliese Nock: "DareDaughter" Annaliese Nock is the youngest daughter of circus superstar and daredevil Bello Nock. Annaliese made her performance debut at 11 years old in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, performing her solo hand-balancing act. She has traveled the globe performing at the most prestigious venues as well as appeared on "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions." Annaliese earned her own Guinness World Record for performing four somersaults in the Wheel of Destiny in less than a minute during the opening weekend of Circus Sarasota 2016.

The Alexis Brothers: Brothers Marco and Paulo Lorador radiate strength and perseverance in their hand balancing act. The two come from a circus family and their father, Alexis, inspired them to perform. Their first performance under a Big Top occurred when they were 7 and 9 years old and they haven't stopped working together since. They named their act as a tribute to their father.

Evgeny Vasilenko graduated from the National Circus School of Moscow before working at the Old Moscow Circus. He started his slack wire act in 1999 and, in 2000, was a winner of the Grand Prix of the Circus Festival in Tunis. In 2001, Evgeny won a competition of the Delphic games in Saratov, Russia. He has performed in Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA," Twisted Vegas, and Cirque Dreams.

Nilson Escobar is a speed juggler from Peru who has traveled the world mesmerizing audiences wherever he performs.

Maria Chimeno flies through the air on the single trapeze. Maria, who has always wanted to be a performer, fully embraces the artistry of the circus. She has dazzled audiences in South America, Europe and here in the U.S.

Caleb Carinci arrived onstage at the age of 6 as an acrobat for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Festival. Hailing from performing parents, his enthusiasm for the performing arts is only rivaled by his love for horses. Caleb and his horses have toured through Europe, Canada and Peru. He was also featured in The Big Apple Circus and had a role in the filming of "The Greatest Showman."

Pompeyo Family Dogs: Jorge and Natalya Pompeyo, along with their troupe of rescue dogs, are ready to leap, jump and wag their way into audiences' hearts! For over 10 years, the couple and their canines have performed together on "America's Got Talent," throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean with extraordinary success. Their aerial somersaults, leaps through rings, ladder climbing and jump roping skills will astound and amuse.

"At The Circus Arts Conservatory, we honor the legacy of the circus arts here in Sarasota 365 days a year," said CAC founder and CEO Pedro Reis. "We look forward to continuing to provide an entertainment option for all ages that is unique and unparalleled in our region ... and beyond."

Performances take place under the Ulla Searing Big Top on Regatta Island at Nathan Benderson Park (5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota). Circus Sarasota 2022 runs from February 11 through March 6; showtimes are: Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m; and President's Day (February 21) and Sundays at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $20-$60, with children under 2 free. Visit CircusArts.org or call the Box Office at 941-355-9805.