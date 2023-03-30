Choral Artists Of Sarasota Presents Mozart's REQUIEM

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 44th season, entitled "United in Song," continues with Mozart's "Requiem," Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota. In this concert, passages of life are expressed through the beauty of majestic choral music featured in Bach's Cantata 104, "Du Hirte Israel, höre" ("You Shepherd of Israel, hear"), a setting of the "Twenty-Third Psalm," paired with Mozart's "Requiem," a poignant and dramatic contemplation of eternity.

Tickets are $35; students $5. A "Meet the Music" session with Holt is Thursday, April 13, 5:30-7 p.m., at Art to Walk On, 16 South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota.

The event, free to all ticket holders for the concert, includes a wine and hors d'oeuvre reception and a presentation by Holt with vocal soloists highlighting the program.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.