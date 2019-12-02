Celebrate The New Year With Salute To Vienna New Year's Concert at Van Wezel

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert has dazzled audiences young and old across the United States and Canada. The music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries is brought to life in a spectacle of joy with a live symphony orchestra, European singers, ballroom dancers and ballet. From the eternal notes of the beautiful "Blue Danube Waltz" to overtures and arias from beloved operettas, the concert features a fresh musical program and a new cast each year. Dedicated to preserving a musical heritage, the performance celebrates a gilded age of Viennese music. Salute to Vienna will once again deliver charm and romance to the audience at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 7 p.m.

This year's performance will be conducted by maestro Oliver Ostermann of Vienna. Vienna's Alexandra Reinprecht and Matjaž Stopinšek, along with dancers from Europaballett St. Pölten (Austria) and international champion ballroom dancers will fill the hall with the sights and sounds of Vienna at the turn of the 20th century. Salute to Vienna is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in North America while the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season.

Directly inspired by the traditional Neujahrzkonzert, presented every year for more than eight decades in Vienna, Salute to Vienna is also a reminder of the longstanding tradition of the Viennese ball where waltzes and polkas are danced to the music of a live orchestra into the wee hours of the morning. The music of Strauss and his contemporaries is connected to the new year worldwide. Lighthearted and romantic, Salute to Vienna has become a 25-year tradition and has earned a dedicated following in North America. Like a champagne toast, it's the perfect way to start the New Year.

Tickets are $44.45-$86.18. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is sponsored by WUSF Public Media. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel, located in the theater, and can be reserved at www.VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





