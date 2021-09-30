Cast Announced For Dingbat Theatre Project's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

After producing Shrek the Musical and Hedwig and the Angry Inch over the summer, Dingbat Theatre Project will be tackling another full-scale musical: the area premiere of The SpongeBob Musical.

The world-famous sea sponge and his exotic array of aquatic compatriots will hit the stage indoors at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime this December. The musical is based on the Nickelodeon television series, which premiered in 1999. The musical, which played on Broadway in 2017, earned twelve Tony nominations including Best Musical. The show was conceived by Tina Landau, with a book by Kyle Jarrow, and original music by a variety of popular musicians including Aerosmith, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, and others.

Dingbat's production features a multi-talented cast of twelve playing multiple roles similar to their production of Shrek the Musical in May 2021. The cast is filled out with a four-piece band who fill out roles in the ensemble. The production is lead by the directing team of Brian F. Finnerty, who also choreographs, and Luke Manual McFatrich. They are both collaborating on costume, scenic, and prop design. The show is music directed by Michelle Kasanofsky and stage managed by Gretchen Beaumier.

The citizens of "Bikini Bottom" are led by Jamie Molina in the role of SpongeBob SquarePants, Luke Manual McFatrich as Patrick Star, and Noelia Altamirano as Sandy Cheeks. All appeared in the company's production of Shrek, and McFatrich portrayed Hedwig in Dingbat's production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Molina has also appeared locally at Florida Studio Theatre and The Players Centre, while Altamirano has been seen in many other local productions.

The professional company is rounded out with other Dingbat returns like Amanda Heisey as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Brian F. Finnerty as Mr. Eugene Krabs, Javisha Strong as Ms. Mayor and Gary, and Cory Woomert as Perch Perkins and Patchy the Pirate. All appeared in Shrek, Heisey appeared in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Finnerty acts as Co-Artistic Director for the company.

New faces to the Dingbat stage include Christina Capehart as Karen the Computer, Hunter Day as Sheldon J. Plankton, Austin Howeth as Mrs. Puff, Andrew Smiley as Larry the Lobster, and Kiley Berkery as Pearl Krabs. Capehart has made a name for herself through her many performances at Manatee Performing Arts Center and in the Tampa Bay Area, most recently portraying Fastrada in Pippin at MPAC. Day and Smiley have been seen on local stages in The Players Centre's productions of Head Over Heels and [title of show] respectively. Berkery is a high school student, who was recently seen in John & Jen at Venice Theatre.

The SpongeBob Musical will play indoors at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime (821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237) December 2-19, 2021. Tickets starting at $15.00 are available exclusively online at dingbattheatre.org. Dingbat Theatre Project is participating in #SafeArtsSarasota. Their current COVID-19 protocols are available to view at dingbattheatre.org/safety.