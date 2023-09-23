COLLABORATION AND COMMUNITY: ART IN COMMON PLACES at Creative Liberties Opens Next Month

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Galleries presents "Collaboration and Community: Art in Common Places," October 5-28, at 927 N. Lime Avenue location. This exhibition is a retrospective of 34 broadsides (one-sided prints and posters) created by artists and poets collaborating via the local non-profit, Art in Common Places (AICP). An opening reception is October 5, 5-7 p.m., and will feature live poetry readings. Jackie Cutrone will read "The Rhythm of Structure" by the late John Sims; Anne Morrison will read her poem "On the Beach," and Glenn Schudel will read "Process.” The founders of AICP, and many of its artist and poet members will be in attendance. Lite bites and refreshments will be available.

"The location of the exhibit is very meaningful to us as Creative Liberties, founded by Elizabeth Goodwill and Barbara Gerdeman, shares our commitment to fostering community among artists," says AICP co-founder Cynthia Burnell.

In 2020, three Sarasota residents with strong ties to the arts - Cynthia Burnell, Leslie Butterfield and Teresa Carson - founded Art in Common Places, a non-profit public art project based on two principles: art belongs to everyone, and art can be used to build community. Its mission is to put art, in the form of broadsides that combine images and words, in public places. These are common places where everyone can enjoy art, including hair salons, public housing, car washes, medical offices, gyms and coffee shops. Not only are the broadsides provided with no cost to the locations, but free postcards are supplied so people can take the art home with them or share it with others.

Art in Common Places accomplishes its mission by curating live collaborations between visual artists and poets who collaborate for a period of 6 weeks during which they create new work based on a theme they have chosen. At least one of the team members must be a Sarasota resident. As of October 2023, AICP has created 34 unique broadsides with a diversity of styles, themes and mediums. Thirty-one artists and 25 poets participated. All involved have gifted their time, energy and expertise.

"Elizabeth and I are thrilled to be able to feature the Art in Common Places broadsides," says Gerdeman. “Our missions are aligned in our beliefs in collaboration, community and making art accessible to all."

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 35 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for four feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features12 studio artists, gallery walls for six feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Modern, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.

"We are responding to the needs of the artists in our community and the interests of the art enthusiasts,” says Gerdeman, "and we are thrilled to offer a whole new art buying experience that adds depth and value for both the artists and the collectors. We want to make art accessible to all, for those who want to create, sell, learn, view and buy.”

The Limelight studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment. The Rosemary artists residency at Gaze Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m