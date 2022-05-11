Bonnie Raitt Hits The Road With “Just Like That…” Tour Coming To The Van Wezel

Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with "JUST LIKE THAT..." a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November which includes music from her brand new studio album, "Just Like That..." (released April 22nd on Redwing Records) and has captured the attention of fans and critics alike while it scores on sales charts, radio airplay and DSP playlists nationwide. First-week Billboard chart positions include #1 Current Album, #1 Current Rock Album, #1 Americana / Folk Album, #1 Blues Album, #1 Internet Album, and #1 Independent Record Label Current Albums. Raitt will perform on the Van Wezel stage on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

"I'm so excited to reunite with one of my favorite, soulful artists and dear friends, Marc Cohn for our fall tour of the Southwest and Southern states," says Raitt. The feeling is mutual as Cohn shares, "I'm thrilled and honored to be Bonnie's special guest for a slew of shows this Fall. I've been fortunate to have toured with Bonnie in the past. From Australia and New Zealand to dozens of shows in the States, I've marveled night after night at the master class that is a Bonnie Raitt performance. I can't wait to get back out there once again with my soulful, brilliant, beautiful friend - who just happens to be my favorite singer in the world."

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt's Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

Tickets are $52.41-$132.66 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.