Asolo Rep to Receive $70,000 Arts Appreciation Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Asolo Repertory Theatre has been awarded an Arts Appreciation Grant of $70,000 by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

As the theatre rebuilds following significant financial losses due to show cancellations related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Arts Appreciation Grant will provide essential support to help Asolo Rep reopen the theatre and cover costs associated with its 2020-21 season. From securing the safety of its audience, staff, volunteers, and the actors on stage, to covering the costs of producing the season, Gulf Coast's Arts Appreciation Grant ensures that Asolo Rep will be able to continue creating world class theatre here in Sarasota for the Sarasota community, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Gulf Coast's Arts Appreciation Grants offer unrestricted funding to cornerstone arts organizations, in recognition of their contributions to our region's economy and quality of life, to further their missions. The grants enable Gulf Coast's arts partners to keep their focus on what they do best: present world-class performances and collections.

"During these difficult times we are deeply grateful to Gulf Coast Community Foundation and its steadfast belief that the arts remain essential to the continuing development of this vibrant, creative community," said Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Rep. "As we carefully plan for a safe reopening of our theatre, this generous grant will help us implement the necessary equipment and protocols within our buildings that will maximize the health and safety of our audience and our community."

"Arts organizations like Asolo Repertory Theatre are a major driver of our regional economy and sustain our community's brand as the arts and cultural destination for southwest Florida," said Mark Pritchett, President/CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "Gulf Coast continues to invest in Asolo Rep because strong and innovative arts partners are vital to a thriving, welcoming region."

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You