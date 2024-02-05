Asolo Rep Launches Summer Camps; Registration Now Open

Asolo Repertory Theatre's Education & Engagement team has announced a lineup of creative camps tailored for ages 6 to 14, set to captivate the summer season. Running from June 24-August 9., these weeklong sessions promise an immersive and dynamic experience for aspiring young artists.

Each week of camp introduces a new and exciting theme, offering campers the opportunity to dive into a variety of artistic realms. Participants can attend multiple weeks allowing young artists to curate their summer adventure in a nurturing environment. . Asolo Rep emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming novices, and seasoned performers alike, with the belief that theatre is for everyone.

June 24 - 28: Got Rhythm?!?! Ages 6-7, 8-10

Make some noise! In this camp, young artists explore the power of rhythm, movement, sound and storytelling. Transform the spark of an idea into an epic musical moment.

June 24 - 28: Theatremakers Got Rhythm?!? Ages 11-14

Inspiration for the most incredible theatre comes from a lot of different places. In this 5-day intensive, young artists develop and propose their own ideas for a new "old" work, using sound, music, movement, and words. Come make your mark and make some noise!

July 1 - 3: Clown On! Ages 6-7, 8-10

Time to perfect your silly walks. In this camp, students explore different methods of storytelling through theatrical clowning. Get silly, curious, and bring on the laughs.

July 1 - 3: Theatremakers Clown On

Discover your inner clown. During this intensive, participants work with professional artists to explore storytelling through theatrical clown techniques, movement exploration, and physical storytelling. Join us to enhance your performance skills and release your worries--get serious about having fun onstage!

July 8 - 12: Miniature Worlds: Mind Machine Ages 6-7, 8-10

Where can your imagination take you? In this dynamic camp, young artists are invited to transform their spaces into the wild, wonderful worlds of their dreams. Using a variety of materials, an artistic concept, and a creative spark, these designers will see what it takes to turn their fantasy worlds into reality.

July 8 - 12: Inside Out: Scenic Design Ages 11-14

Bring your dream worlds to life! This week, young artists dive into the world of scenic design, learning fundamentals and constructing their own projects. Led by professional theatre artists, participants learn firsthand the ways that artists use the materials around them to tell stories and see the world in different ways.

July 15 – 19: Quest: Mythical Creatures Ages 6-7, 8-10

Dragons, unicorns, and Bigfoot—oh my! In this camp, young artists devise their own otherworldly creatures and bring lore to life. Capture mystical powers, design magical worlds, and build new stories—this week will be the stuff of legends.

July 15 – 19: Making Myths Ages 11-14

Myths and legends can explain the unexplainable—can you? This week, campers learn fundamentals of adaptation—exploring ancient myths and transforming them into stories for the stage. Led by Asolo Rep Teaching Artists, young artists perform, design, and devise, bringing these tales to life from their own points of view.

July 22 – 26: The First Annual Asolo Rep Olympiad Ages 6-7, 8-10, 11-14

Join us for the First Annual Asolo Rep Olympiad! Using a variety of theatrical techniques—from performance to storytelling to design—artists collaborate to develop a delegation and devise sports and games of their very own, culminating in a camp-wide Opening Ceremony.

July 29 – August 2: Drama Detectives Ages 6-7, 8-10

There's a mystery brewing at Asolo Rep-Drama, and the detectives are on the case! This camp invites determined sleuths of all experience levels to dive into the cryptic world of mysteries, using elements of performance and storytelling to craft intriguing challenges and solve puzzles of their own creation. What dynamic tales will these young artists uncover?

July 29 – August 2: Escape Room Challenge Ages 11-14

Calling all architects, strategists, and puzzle lovers! This week, theatre-makers are challenged with a monumental task: design, perform, and produce a fully immersive escape room. From story structure to setting, costume pieces to props, the team combines theatrical skillsets to create their own unique world of heroes, tricksters, and red herrings. Careful—everything is not as it seems.

August 5 – 9: Film Fest Ages 6-7, 8-10

Lights, camera, action! In this awesome week, campers work with Asolo Rep Teaching Artists to produce, create, and bring a story to life combining theatre and film techniques. No experience is necessary—bring your imagination and be ready to play!

August 5 – 9: Theatremakers Film Fest Ages 11-14

Dive into the world of storytelling through film! In this week of creation, young artists will become film producers and creatives. Collaborate with fellow creators, learn to craft storyboards, write and produce your own script, and shoot your very own short film. (No prior experience is needed! This camp is perfect for eager young artists to continue to grow and learn new skills.)

Join Asolo Rep in unlocking creative potential and celebrating imagination. Each week of camp ranges from $135 - $250 with early bird discounts through April 1, 2024. Extended Care is available during registration. . Theatre for All financial assistance applications are on our website and are made possible through generous support from the Barancik Foundation. For more information and online registration visit asolorep.org/summercamp. Please contact Elizabeth Guilbert at education@asolo.org for any questions.