Asolo Rep CAMELOT Tickets On Sale Monday, February 8

Tickets for Asolo Rep's upcoming concert production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 8.

Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal with Music Direction and New Orchestrations by Steve Orich, this intimately re-imagined production previews March 17 and 18, opens March 19 and runs thru April 1 on Asolo Rep's new outdoor Terrace Stage, located on the front steps of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The winner of four Tony Awards, Lerner and Loewe's classic 1960 musical defined an age when integrity, courage, and goodness prevailed as the ideals of humankind. King Arthur has created a utopian kingdom of chivalry and civil rule, but when his beloved Queen Geunevere falls in love with his most trusted knight, true honor is put to the test. With one of Broadway's most enchanting scores featuring the hauntingly romantic "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," and "Follow Me," With a streamlined concert staging by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and new orchestrations by Tony-nominated Steve Orich, this exquisite musical promises love at first sight, a castle in the distance, and an equal place for all.

Tickets are on sale online only beginning Monday, February 8 at 10am. For tickets, visit www.asolorep.org/events/detail/camelot