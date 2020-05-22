Asolo Rep Announces Online Classes Available Now

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the launch of Young Artists: Online Classes, a new educational program designed for students ages 8-18. Organized into three sessions, beginning June 1, June 16, and July 6, the classes explore performance, theatre making and storytelling and utilize digital platforms such as Zoom, Google Classroom, Flipgrid. The classes are offered through Asolo Rep's Education & Engagement Department, inviting participants to connect and create virtually and then to take the artistic adventures offstage and offline. Registration is open now; class sizes are limited.

Learn more about the offerings and register here.

Session 1 includes two classes exploring the possibilities of performance, taught by Tina Stafford and Helen Joo Lee from Asolo Rep's 2019-20 company.

Create with Courage: Acting Meets Improv

Ages 11-13

June 1-5 at 10:00am

$50/student

Create with Courage: Awakening Shakespeare

Ages 13-18

June 8-12 at 4:00pm

$65/student

Session 2 includes two classes exploring different ways of creating theatre, taught by professional teaching artists and members of the Asolo Rep Education & Engagement Team, Tiana Turner (Education & Engagement Specialist) and Sara Brunow (Muriel O'Neil Education & Engagement Director):

Create with Courage: Design Learning Lab

Ages 13-18

Thursdays, June 18-July 23 at 12:00pm

$75/student

Create with Courage: Digital Devising

Ages 11-13

Tuesdays, June 16-July 21 at 1:00pm

$75/student

Session 3 runs July 6-24, and will include classes that dive into storytelling as well as technique-based training. Details to be announced May 29 on Asolo Rep's website: asolorep.org.

"Our goal is to invite young people and families to use theatre as a tool to connect and create," said Sara Brunow, Asolo Rep's Muriel O'Neil Education & Engagement Director. "All of our classes have a touch of something exciting, whether it's collaborating with incredible professional theatre artists or creating theatre-based adventures that can be taken offline and outside. Theatre is for everyone and can be explored anywhere - we can't wait to share it with you!"

