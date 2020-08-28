Asolo Rep Announces Changes To 2020-21 Season

The theatre has postponed their season opener BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL.

In response to the ongoing public safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asolo Rep announced today that it is making adjustments to its 2020-21 season. The theatre has postponed their season opener BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL, originally scheduled to open November 21, 2020. The theatre has scheduled BILLY ELLIOT to be the fall musical opener of its 2021-22 season.

"The show would require a long rehearsal period starting in October for twelve school-aged children," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "With schools uncertain of their own openings and rightfully limiting activities of all kinds, we felt we should not bring these young artists into our theatre."

The theatre also announced the cancellation of Ken Ludwig's THE THREE MUSKETEERS, originally scheduled to open in early January.

"The scope and timing of our production simply cannot be accomplished while ensuring artist, staff, and audience safety," said Edwards. "That said, it is our dearest desire to move forward with the rest of our announced season of plays: OUR TOWN, GRAND HORIZONS, and two brand new musicals: KNOXVILLE and HOOD."

For the convenience of its patrons who have already purchased subscriptions to the 2020-21 season, Asolo Rep will automatically hold the funds for the two cancelled performances "on account" so that those credits can be used for additional tickets to shows in this season or toward a subscription for the 2021-22 season. Subscribers will also have the option to donate the cost of the tickets to the theatre or receive a refund. The theatre also announced that it will continue to hold reserved subscriber seats through the 2021-22 season.

During this time, the theatre will continue to build on its online platform: Asolo Rep Engage. Content includes artistic and education programming such as MONDAY MUSICAL MOMENTS, ENGAGE: ON AIR, GROUND FLOOR: MAKING MUSICALS, NIA EXPLAINS IT ALL, and online classes for students and adults as well as curriculum courses for homeschool students. A number of additional upcoming projects for the online stage will be announced this fall.

Asolo Rep is also exploring options for outdoor performances and plays that move throughout the community. "We're leaving no stone unturned in considering ways to safely gather and share in-person live performances," said Edwards. "Our imaginations are running wild with creativity to bring you immersive, thrilling performances that will change the way you experience theatre."

As the pandemic has had overwhelming economic implications for Asolo Rep, the theatre also announced its new Sustainability Campaign: "There's No Place Like Home." Gifts to the theatre will support artistic excellence and new play development, sustain important and deeply integrated education and community engagement programs, keep local jobs in place for artists, artisans and administrators, and allow the theatre to plan for tomorrow.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You