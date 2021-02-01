Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents WOMEN OF NOTE

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present a live performance of "Women of Note," its celebration of female artists and composers in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of women's right to vote. Originally recorded and presented on video in summer 2020 as part of Florida Studio Theatre's Suffragist Project, this live version of the program once again features soprano Jenny Kim-Godfrey and mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein. Joined by pianist Joseph Holt, the duo will perform works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Amy Beach and Marion Bauer, with narration by Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts.

It all takes place on February 18, 5:30 p.m., outdoors at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound Street, Sarasota. To ensure the safety of audience members, musicians and staff, in addition to the outdoor setting, all seating (provided by Michaels on the Bay at Selby Gardens), will be socially distanced, guests' temperatures will be taken upon arrival and masks or face coverings will be required. As a further safeguard, there will be no will call and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $35 and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In the classical music world, the last names Mendelssohn and Schumann usually evoke the first names Felix and Robert, two great composers of the 19th century. But Felix Mendelssohn's older sister, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Robert Schumann's wife, Clara Schumann, were each brilliant musicians and composers in their own right.

"This concert, which was originally created as part of Florida Studio Theatre's 2020 Suffragist Project, was and still is the perfect vehicle to present works not only by Fanny Mendelssohn and Clara Schumann, but also by two other formidable but often overlooked female talents, Amy Beach and Marion Bauer," says Joseph Holt, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts. "It's a unique and engaging program and even as we were recording it to put it online last summer, we knew then that we wanted to present it live again at the first opportunity." Executive Director Marcy Miller, who also hosts the program and shares illuminating historical and biographical commentary throughout, agrees: "This program has taught me so much about these wonderful composers, and the music and the singers' performances are both exquisite. I can't wait to share it again, this time before a live audience in the lovely bay front setting of Selby Gardens."