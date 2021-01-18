Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents RISING STARS of SARASOTA

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents four Rising Stars of Sarasota (Alex Garcia, French horn; Sara Hutchinson, euphonium; Ben Rosasco, trombone; Katie Terres, soprano), in an outdoor performance, Sunday, January 31, 5:30 p.m., at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound Street, Sarasota. Joined by pianist Joseph Holt, the four young artists, all students or alumni of area high schools, will demonstrate their already-impressive musical skills with performances of works by Scarlatti, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Hermann Neuling, Marin Marais, and others. To ensure the safety of audience members, musicians and staff, in addition to the outdoor setting, all seating (provided by Michaels on the Bay at Selby Gardens), will be socially distanced, guests' temperatures will be taken upon arrival and masks or face coverings will be required. As a further safeguard, there will be no will call and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $35 and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Throughout its 25-year history, Artist Series Concerts has sought to support and encourage the next generation of great concert musicians, including those living and studying right here at home. "Our area abounds with a wealth of homegrown musical talent and one important part of our mission of supporting and presenting acknowledged stars of the future is to provide performance opportunities for outstanding young local musicians," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "We're very excited to be able to present these four young artists in concert. With live performances still so limited by the ongoing pandemic, this is a meaningful opportunity for them, and for us."

For director of artist programs Joseph Holt, the challenge in fact was whittling down the field of possible performers to just four. "My choice of musicians ultimately centered around a few criteria, which included a good variety and contrast of the instruments represented as well as the musical selections to be performed." says Holt. "But, perhaps most importantly, we were looking for exceptional musicians with an interest in pursuing a musical career."

Three of the four featured young musicians, (Alex Garcia, French horn; Ben Rosasco, trombone; and Katie Terres, voice), were past participants in the Suncoast Music Scholarships, a partnership between Artist Series Concerts and the Sarasota Music Club that awards music education scholarships to area high school students. The fourth, Sara Hutchinson, is recognized as one of the finest young euphonium players in Florida.

There is variety in the musical selections as well. "The program includes such classic brass solos as Gordon Jacob's Fantasia for Euphonium and Piano, Marin Marais' Le Basque from Five Ancient French Dances, and Ferdinand David's Concertino, as well some Scarlatti, some Broadway and even a bit of pop," says Holt, who will also be the pianist for all four musicians. "It's going to be a lot of fun to work and to play with these inspiring young talents."

A graduate of Riverview High, French hornist Alex Garcia currently studies both French horn performance and economics at Florida State University. While at Riverview, Garcia played in the school's Kiltie Band, the Florida All State Band and Orchestra and was also a participant in the Sarasota Youth Orchestra program.

Lakewood Ranch High School junior Sara Hutchinson arrived at the euphonium by way of the piano and cello, which she played while still in grade school. But it was the big brass that won her musical heart and she is now the principal euphonium player in her school's wind ensemble, as well as at USF's Festival of Winds. She was second chair in the All-State Concert Band and accepted into the National Association for Music Education's National Band. Hutchinson also plays trombone, which enables her to play in her school's jazz band and the Sarasota Youth Orchestra.

Trombonist Ben Rosasco is a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School and is member of the school's marching band, wind ensemble and jazz band. He has been accepted three times each into Florida Music Education Association's All-State Middle School and Concert Bands, and the Gulf Coast Honor Band. Ben also studies with Sarasota Orchestra trombonist Ian Marc Morgan. And he still also makes time for a few rounds of golf, at the local golf course where he occasionally works.

Soprano Katie Terres recently started her freshman year at the University of Tampa, pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater, as well a degree in communication and speech studies. The Sarasota High School graduate recently performed her one-woman, self-written show in one of the University of Tampa's main stage productions, Vaudeville Today. While at SHS, Terres was president of the school's chamber choir and part of the International Thespians Society. She has performed with several choral ensembles in Sarasota and Tampa and hopes to continue doing so while pursuing her degrees.

Of this musical experience, Sara Hutchinson probably speaks for all four musicians when she says: "Music is sometimes called the universal language and for me, it continues to open doors of opportunity, for which I am grateful."