Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring New Series, New Venues and More

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present 25 concerts during its 27th season, Ever Onward. The season - sponsored by Ernie Kretzmer - runs from October 2, 2022 through May 14, 2023 and offers a diverse range of musical experiences featuring emerging and established classical, jazz, pops, and chamber artists presented at nine venues throughout Sarasota County. Discounted series subscriptions and single tickets are available through August 15; regular prices take effect August 16. For more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

The season opens October 2 with a concert in the Virtuoso Violins Series presented at Sarasota Opera House. The Magnificent Markovs features Alexander, Albert, and Marina Markov, the "first family of the violin." The concert features Alexander Markov playing his original composition, Caesar, on his gold electric violin, accompanied by Key Chorale and Booker High School VPA Choir. He will also be joined by his renowned violinist parents to perform classical favorites. Electrifying young violinists Blake Pouliot and Simone Porter take the stage as Double Feature on December 6, with pianist Hsin-I-Huang. Vivaldi and Mendelssohn on May 9 brings together young concertmasters from four American orchestras for Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mendelssohn's String Octet. Post-concert receptions are offered for an additional charge.

The Lunch & Listen Series moves to the Sarasota Yacht Club this season. This series spotlights gifted young artists in concert at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. Prize winners Anthony Trionfo, flute and Albert Cano Smit, piano, present the first concert in this series on October 27, followed by Vision Duo (Ariel Horowitz, violin and Britton-RenÃ© Collins, marimba), on December 15. Young Concert Artists' classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang, praised for her captivating stage presence, plays February 9. The March 23 concert features Sarasota Orchestra's principal second violin Samantha Bennett; and Canadian cello sensation Cameron Crozeman with Meagan Milatz, piano, close the Lunch & Listen Series on April 27 in a program inspired by composers' vacation trips.

The Lighter Fare Series offers classic jazz and musical theater favorites outdoors at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus and indoors at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. Bass to Bass: John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 offers jazz standards plus a little rhythm and blues. Danielle Talamantes, soprano and her husband Kerry Wilkerson, bass-baritone, perform classics from the Great American Songbook and musical theater on January 18. Sarasota's own Broadway star Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) presents a homecoming concert on February 23. Guitarist JIJI, who performs April 20, was selected by the Washington Post as "one of the 21 composers/performers who sound like tomorrow." The Lighter Fare Series is sponsored by Don and JoAnn Burhart and Kandy Kaak.

Sarasota's elegant 18th Century Theater serves as the backdrop for the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater series. SYBARITE5, a genre-crossing quintet with Sarasota roots, performs November 15. The 442s, comprised of three members of the St. Louis Symphony and two of that region's finest jazz musicians, take the stage December 13. Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet - one of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world - performs on January 10. Lincoln Trio, joined by clarinetist Bharat Chandra, presents Olivier Messiaen's moving Quartet for the End of Time on February 28. The piece was composed in a World War II German prisoner-of-war camp for fellow prisoners to perform. Pianist Michelle Cann, the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, plays on March 7.

The trademark SoirÃ©e Series returns to the music room of the one-of-a-kind Fischer/Weisenborne residence with award-winning tenor John Kaneklides and Joseph Holt, piano, November 20 and 21; Santa Fe Opera's concertmaster Steven Moeckel and Joanna Goldstein, piano, January 29 and 30; and Sarasota native Daniel Solowey, clarinet with Milana Strezeva, piano, March 5 and 6. These intimate performances give the audience the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with the musicians. Refreshments are served following each performance. The SoirÃ©e Series is sponsored by Sora Yelin, in loving memory of Cary Yelin.

Concerts that are not part of a series include pianist Lin Ye with principal string musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra on March 26. Ye last performed in Sarasota three years ago in sold out programs. Harpist Cheryl Losey Feder and her cellist husband Abraham Feder perform as the Feder Duo on April 9. Brothers Paul and Steven Laraia present Viola Royale on May 14. Paul Laraia is part of the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst String Quartet and Steven Laraia is with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Artist Series concerts is pleased to collaborate with The Sarasota Ballet on two programs this season. The first, from October 21-23, pairs chamber music with a triple bill of world premieres by Sarasota Ballet choreographers including Ricardo Graziano and Richard House. The second, Images of Dance on May 2, showcases young dancers of The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company, Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, and students from other youth arts organizations in a program celebrating new generations of Sarasota artists. Tickets and information: sarasotaballet.org or (941) 359-0099.

Discounted series subscriptions and single tickets are available through August 15; regular prices take effect August 16.