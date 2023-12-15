Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Hosts Piano Sensation Jonathan Mamora and Husband/Wife Cavatina Duo in January

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents two concerts in January: the multi-award winning pianist Jonathan Mamora on January 9 at the Historic Asolo Theater; and Cavatina Duo – flutist Eugenia Moliner and her husband, guitarist Denis Azabegic – on January 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (941) 306-1202.

 

 

Jonathan Mamora has taken the piano world by storm, recently winning first prize in five competitions: the Olga Kern International Piano Competition, the AntwerPiano International Competition, the Dallas International Piano Competition, the American Virtuoso International Music Competition, and the “Sviatoslav Richter” International Piano Competition. Mamora will be joined by violinist Daniel Jordan, violist Stephanie Block, cellist Claire Solomon, and bassist John Miller for this program which includes Rachmaninoff's Sonata #1 in D minor and Schubert's Trout Quintet. January 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Historic Asolo Theater. Tickets are $30-$50.

 

Cavatina Duo will present an extravagant program of flamenco, tango, and opera fantasies. Spanish flutist Eugenia Moliner and her husband, Bosnian guitarist Denis Azabagic, have created a fiery duo that has wowed audiences worldwide. Gifted soloists, together they join their talents for this innovative program on January 17, 5:30 p.m. performance followed by dinner at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $78 (includes dinner).

 

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call (941) 306-1202.


