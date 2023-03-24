Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Announces Winners Of Its Statewide Classical Vocal Competition

The first-place prize ($2,000) went to bass-baritone Justice Miguel Yates of DeLand, FL.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota recently held a statewide classical vocal competition for students between the ages of 17 and 22. Twenty-seven applicants from 13 schools participated, with students from Stetson University taking the top three prizes. The first-place prize ($2,000) went to bass-baritone Justice Miguel Yates of DeLand, FL; second place ($1,500) was awarded to soprano Kaylan Hernandez from Miami, FL; and soprano Grace Lauther of Naples, FL took third place ($1,000).

Participants were required to submit a video which included a performance of a classical art song; an American or British art song; and an operatic or oratorio aria, or a song from musical theater. The judging criteria included tone quality, pitch, rhythm accuracy, technique, interpretation, and presentation.

The judges were Phyllis Lowitt, a performer, teacher, and opera lecturer; Joy McIntyre, who was a leading soprano with major opera houses in Europe; and Detlef Scholz, who performed extensively as a concert singer in Europe, Colombia, and the United States.

McIntyre stated, "It was gratifying to hear the talented young singers in the Artist Series Concerts statewide vocal competition. There are beautiful new voices emerging in Florida, with skilled teaching to guide their musical paths. My congratulations to both students and teachers."

Part of the mission of Artist Series Concerts is to support young musicians in as many ways as possible. This recent statewide classical vocal competition was an important process for participants to prepare repertoire and present it for judging. In addition to performance competitions, Artist Series Concerts offers awards to assist with tuition and instrument repair and to purchase instruments.



